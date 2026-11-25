MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (NNN-TV BRICS) -- India's first bullet train is expected to begin trial runs in May 2027 on the 50-kilometre Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced.

The stretch, connecting two of India's major economic centres, will be the first part of the country's high-speed rail network to undergo testing, TV BRICS reported, citing IANS.

Electrification work has been completed, while the signalling systems are expected to be ready by January 2027.

The minister noted that high-speed trains travelling above 240 kilometres per hour require specialised engineering standards. At such speeds, pressure generated when trains pass one another places significant demands on both rolling stock and railway infrastructure.

--NNN-TV BRICS