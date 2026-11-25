Abaxx Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:53 AM EST - Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Announced that it has begun evaluating a potential spinout of the Company's technology division and royalty business, currently operated through Abaxx. Abaxx Technologies Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $10.84.
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