Bank Of Canada Maintains 2% Inflation Target
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
The Bank of Canada has announced that it is maintaining its current 2% inflation target, but it's adjusting the economic metrics it focuses on.
Going forward, Canada's central bank will continue to target 2% annual inflation as measured by Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The Bank of Canada is also maintaining a 1% to 3% band around that 2% target, which offers some room to execute monetary policy.
However, the Bank of Canada has updated its forecasting models to get a better handle on how supply shocks are likely to affect inflation and the economy moving forward.
Specifically, the Bank of Canada plans to focus on an old measure called CPIX, which excludes eight sets of items from the inflation calculation to provide a benchmark of how prices are moving.
The Bank of Canada relied on CPIX to guide monetary policy decisions from 2001 to 2016. Some of the items excluded from CPIX are gasoline, mortgage interest costs, and vegetables.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that CPIX gives a more granular view of areas such as food and energy by excluding the items most sensitive to temporary price fluctuations.
In an effort to improve communications, the Bank of Canada will start publishing an inflation dashboard on its website to show how various measures of price pressures are trending.
Lastly, the Bank of Canada plans to remove language from its future statements concerning employment and the labour market.
The central bank's new five-year mandate, set with the federal government in Ottawa, removes language that says monetary policy ought to support“maximum sustainable employment.”
The new mandate also removes previous language about the need to account for the impact of climate change on the Canadian economy.
In announcing the changes, Macklem said that keeping inflation in Canada at 2% remains the central bank's“North Star.”
The Bank of Canada next decides on interest rates Dec. 9.
The Bank of Canada has announced that it is maintaining its current 2% inflation target, but it's adjusting the economic metrics it focuses on.
Going forward, Canada's central bank will continue to target 2% annual inflation as measured by Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The Bank of Canada is also maintaining a 1% to 3% band around that 2% target, which offers some room to execute monetary policy.
However, the Bank of Canada has updated its forecasting models to get a better handle on how supply shocks are likely to affect inflation and the economy moving forward.
Specifically, the Bank of Canada plans to focus on an old measure called CPIX, which excludes eight sets of items from the inflation calculation to provide a benchmark of how prices are moving.
The Bank of Canada relied on CPIX to guide monetary policy decisions from 2001 to 2016. Some of the items excluded from CPIX are gasoline, mortgage interest costs, and vegetables.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that CPIX gives a more granular view of areas such as food and energy by excluding the items most sensitive to temporary price fluctuations.
In an effort to improve communications, the Bank of Canada will start publishing an inflation dashboard on its website to show how various measures of price pressures are trending.
Lastly, the Bank of Canada plans to remove language from its future statements concerning employment and the labour market.
The central bank's new five-year mandate, set with the federal government in Ottawa, removes language that says monetary policy ought to support“maximum sustainable employment.”
The new mandate also removes previous language about the need to account for the impact of climate change on the Canadian economy.
In announcing the changes, Macklem said that keeping inflation in Canada at 2% remains the central bank's“North Star.”
The Bank of Canada next decides on interest rates Dec. 9.
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