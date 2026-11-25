Canada Excluded From New U.S. Tariffs
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada has been excluded from new tariffs imposed on 14 countries by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
New tariffs of as much as 20% have been imposed on 14 U.S. trading partners, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
However, Canada is not among the countries facing new duties on its exports of goods and services to the United States.
America's exclusion of Canada comes as representatives from both countries continue to negotiate a new trade agreement.
Mexico, the other partner in a previous North American trade pact, also has not been hit with any new tariffs from the Trump administration.
In recent days, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that a new trade deal with Canada was close to being reached and that progress was being made at the bargaining table.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also said that trade negotiations with the U.S. are progressing and that he has spoken several times about trade issues with Trump.
The American president is doubling down on new tariffs despite a large chunk of his previous duties being struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The new tariffs are particularly hard on China, stacking a new 20% tariff on top of 25% existing duties that were previously imposed on the Asian nation.
New U.S. duties on China rise to 40% for many goods and services, a situation that is likely to lead the government in Beijing to respond with counter tariffs on American goods.
The new tariffs are being imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the U.S. government to counter foreign trade practices deemed unfair, discriminatory, or burdensome to the American economy.
The new round of duties is expected to be challenged in U.S. courts just as the previous levies were.
No timeline has been given for when Canada and the U.S. might reach a trade deal.
Canada has been excluded from new tariffs imposed on 14 countries by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
New tariffs of as much as 20% have been imposed on 14 U.S. trading partners, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
However, Canada is not among the countries facing new duties on its exports of goods and services to the United States.
America's exclusion of Canada comes as representatives from both countries continue to negotiate a new trade agreement.
Mexico, the other partner in a previous North American trade pact, also has not been hit with any new tariffs from the Trump administration.
In recent days, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that a new trade deal with Canada was close to being reached and that progress was being made at the bargaining table.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also said that trade negotiations with the U.S. are progressing and that he has spoken several times about trade issues with Trump.
The American president is doubling down on new tariffs despite a large chunk of his previous duties being struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The new tariffs are particularly hard on China, stacking a new 20% tariff on top of 25% existing duties that were previously imposed on the Asian nation.
New U.S. duties on China rise to 40% for many goods and services, a situation that is likely to lead the government in Beijing to respond with counter tariffs on American goods.
The new tariffs are being imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the U.S. government to counter foreign trade practices deemed unfair, discriminatory, or burdensome to the American economy.
The new round of duties is expected to be challenged in U.S. courts just as the previous levies were.
No timeline has been given for when Canada and the U.S. might reach a trade deal.
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