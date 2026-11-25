MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has highlighted hydropower development, climate action and the sustainable development of mountain regions as important areas of international cooperation during a ceremony at which foreign ambassadors presented their credentials in Bishkek on November 25, according to the presidential press service.

The ceremony was attended by 16 foreign ambassadors, including representatives of the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as ambassadors concurrently accredited to Kyrgyzstan.

Among the strategic projects outlined by Sadyr Japarov was the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant. He also identified the development of the CASA-1000 energy corridor as a priority for cooperation with international partners.

The president underscored climate change and the sustainable development of mountain regions, inviting members of the diplomatic corps to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, scheduled for October 21–23, 2027, in the Kyrgyz capital.

Sadyr Japarov also outlined the country's development priorities under the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic through 2030, emphasizing the importance of attracting investment and implementing major infrastructure projects.

He said Kyrgyzstan pursued a multi-vector, balanced and pragmatic foreign policy based on mutual respect, equality and consideration of shared interests.

The president also noted Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, expressing the country's readiness to contribute to constructive international dialogue and global security.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the ambassadors' diplomatic activities would help strengthen friendly relations, develop political dialogue and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.