MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Christos Tsakonas Named Chief Investments and Strategy Officer

Ioannis Zafirakis to Transition to Advisory Role and Continue Serving Alongside Eleftherios (Lefteris) Papatrifon on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced key changes to its leadership structure, including the appointment of Christos Tsakonas as Chief Investments and Strategy Officer effective November 23, 2026. In this role, Mr. Tsakonas will be responsible for overseeing the Company's investment strategy and financing activities, reporting directly to Semiramis Paliou, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping Inc.

Mr. Tsakonas began his career at JPMorgan in London before spending 18 years with DNB in different locations and most recently in Oslo, Norway, where he served as Global Head of Shipping. During his tenure, he played a significant role in strengthening and expanding DNB's position as one of the leading financial institutions in the global shipping industry.

He brings to Diana extensive experience in shipping finance, investment banking and strategic leadership, together with an in-depth understanding of the global shipping industry and its financial markets. He will be based in Athens, Greece.

As part of the Company's evolution of the leadership structure, effective March 1, 2027, Ioannis Zafirakis will step down from his position as President of the Company and transition to an advisory role. He will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, continuing to provide strategic guidance and the benefit of his extensive experience, his institutional knowledge, as well as his expertise in capital markets and the shipping industry.

In his advisory role, Mr. Zafirakis will work closely with Mr. Lefteris Papatrifon, who has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee since 2023.

Commenting on the changes, Semiramis Paliou, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping Inc., said:

"Our strategy and priorities remain unchanged. These organizational changes reflect an evolution of our leadership structure, bringing together complementary experience and expertise to support Diana's continued development and long-term objectives. Christos brings significant international shipping finance and strategic experience, while Ioannis's ongoing involvement ensures Diana continues to benefit from his strong knowledge of the Company. Together with Christos, Ioannis and Lefteris, we look forward to building on Diana's strong foundation and pursuing our long-term objectives."

Mr. Tsakonas:

"I am delighted to join Diana Shipping at such an important time in the Company's development. Diana has established a strong reputation and a distinguished position in the global shipping industry, and I look forward to supporting Semiramis and contributing to the Company's next phase of development," said Mr. Tsakonas.

Mr. Zafirakis:

"I am pleased to welcome Christos to our team. Together we will continue to build on the company's success delivering on our long term strategy.," said Mr. Zafirakis.

Mr. Papatrifon:

“I look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with Ioannis, supporting Diana's CEO, Semiramis, in advancing the Company's strategic objectives,” said Mr. Papatrifon.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe,”“anticipate,”“intends,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“may,”“should,”“expect,”“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

Margarita Veniou

Chief Corporate Development, Governance &

Communications Officer and Secretary

Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100

Email: ...

Website:

X: @Dianaship



Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: ...