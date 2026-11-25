China Seeks Stronger Relations with UK Through Expanded Cooperation
(MENAFN) China is prepared to work with the United Kingdom to promote the “mature, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday, as the two countries discussed ongoing crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, according to reports.
During a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Wang stressed Beijing's willingness to cooperate with London in supporting regional and international peace and stability.
He said both countries should prepare effectively for upcoming high-level diplomatic exchanges, explore further opportunities for cooperation across different sectors and strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Wang also called on Britain to remain committed to the one-China principle, describing it as an essential foundation for maintaining bilateral relations.
"China hopes that the British side will uphold the principle of free trade and adopt an open approach and provide Chinese enterprises with stable policy expectations and a favorable business environment for cooperation in Britain," he said.
For his part, Miliband expressed Britain's interest in maintaining regular high-level contacts, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting the "healthy and steady" development of relations between the two countries.
He reiterated that Britain's position on the Taiwan issue had not changed, while highlighting London's willingness to intensify discussions with Beijing on climate change and other international and regional matters of shared concern.
Miliband also stressed the importance of working together to address global challenges and contribute to international peace and stability.
The two officials additionally discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and other issues of mutual interest.
During a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Wang stressed Beijing's willingness to cooperate with London in supporting regional and international peace and stability.
He said both countries should prepare effectively for upcoming high-level diplomatic exchanges, explore further opportunities for cooperation across different sectors and strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Wang also called on Britain to remain committed to the one-China principle, describing it as an essential foundation for maintaining bilateral relations.
"China hopes that the British side will uphold the principle of free trade and adopt an open approach and provide Chinese enterprises with stable policy expectations and a favorable business environment for cooperation in Britain," he said.
For his part, Miliband expressed Britain's interest in maintaining regular high-level contacts, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting the "healthy and steady" development of relations between the two countries.
He reiterated that Britain's position on the Taiwan issue had not changed, while highlighting London's willingness to intensify discussions with Beijing on climate change and other international and regional matters of shared concern.
Miliband also stressed the importance of working together to address global challenges and contribute to international peace and stability.
The two officials additionally discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and other issues of mutual interest.
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