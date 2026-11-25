Pope Francis’ Diary Reveals Devil Visions, Married Priest Debate
(MENAFN) Pope Francis described encounters with the devil and recounted seeing the “gates of hell” after discovering the extent of a clerical sexual abuse scandal, according to excerpts from his personal diary released Tuesday.
The late Argentine pontiff’s private thoughts, fears and spiritual experiences are presented in a book titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, compiled by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and one of Francis’ close associates.
Published in multiple languages, the book brings together selected diary entries, notes and documents spanning 1992 to 2024. It also discloses discussions concerning the possibility of ordaining married men to the priesthood.
Fernandez said Francis, who passed away in April 2025, had instructed him to make his personal diary accessible to the public.
The publication does not include the entire diary. Instead, selected passages are accompanied by Fernandez’s commentary. He explained that Francis used an indecipherable code to record his most confidential thoughts, which were therefore excluded from the book.
Encounters With the Devil
One of the most striking sections, written in January 2021, recounts what Francis described as spiritual visions, including several encounters with the devil.
The published excerpts indicate that the former pope experienced three such visions throughout his lifetime.
The first reportedly happened while he was serving as a bishop in Buenos Aires.
"I saw him from the car window. I do not forget his eyes, threatening and at the same time seductive," Francis wrote.
He characterized the second encounter, which also occurred in Argentina, as “stronger than the previous one.”
"He looked at me with eyes of fire. I do not forget that look," the notes state. “They were like rays of fire. Then he tried to come closer and I ran away, clutching the Rosary and pleading with the Virgin (Mary, mother of Jesus) ... Curiosity struggled against the Rosary. And the Virgin saved me.”
The late Argentine pontiff’s private thoughts, fears and spiritual experiences are presented in a book titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, compiled by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and one of Francis’ close associates.
Published in multiple languages, the book brings together selected diary entries, notes and documents spanning 1992 to 2024. It also discloses discussions concerning the possibility of ordaining married men to the priesthood.
Fernandez said Francis, who passed away in April 2025, had instructed him to make his personal diary accessible to the public.
The publication does not include the entire diary. Instead, selected passages are accompanied by Fernandez’s commentary. He explained that Francis used an indecipherable code to record his most confidential thoughts, which were therefore excluded from the book.
Encounters With the Devil
One of the most striking sections, written in January 2021, recounts what Francis described as spiritual visions, including several encounters with the devil.
The published excerpts indicate that the former pope experienced three such visions throughout his lifetime.
The first reportedly happened while he was serving as a bishop in Buenos Aires.
"I saw him from the car window. I do not forget his eyes, threatening and at the same time seductive," Francis wrote.
He characterized the second encounter, which also occurred in Argentina, as “stronger than the previous one.”
"He looked at me with eyes of fire. I do not forget that look," the notes state. “They were like rays of fire. Then he tried to come closer and I ran away, clutching the Rosary and pleading with the Virgin (Mary, mother of Jesus) ... Curiosity struggled against the Rosary. And the Virgin saved me.”
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