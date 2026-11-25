Azerbaijan Plans Full-Fledged Launch Of Anti-Fraud Platform By 2030
According to him, the creation of a centralized anti-fraud platform is part of the regulator's three-year strategic plan and represents a key area of ongoing work.
"In developing the project, we are drawing on the experience of advanced economies in Europe, as well as countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and other regions. The CBA is also engaging with various international organizations to exchange expertise and best practices in this area.
The platform is designed to go beyond information sharing between banks, payment service providers, electronic money institutions and the CBA. It will also incorporate cross-monitoring, risk assessment and risk-scoring mechanisms. In addition, it will enable financial institutions to digitize their cooperation in investigating and addressing individual cases of fraud affecting their customers," he explained.
According to Juvarov, this will enhance the transparency of information sharing and improve the effectiveness of joint actions to combat fraud. He added that such practices are already in use elsewhere and have proven effective in a number of countries.
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