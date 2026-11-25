First International Success Of The Badminton Players Supported By Yelo Bank! (PHOTO)
The Special Olympics European Badminton Tournament – Baku 2026 was held in our country for the first time, organized by the Special Olympics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In the tournament, which brought together athletes from 18 countries, Azerbaijan's team took first place in the overall medal count. The young people training at Yelo Bank contributed to this success as well.
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Adila Rasulova – silver in singles, bronze in doubles
Yusif Bagirov – silver in unified doubles, bronze in
singles
Ali Asadov – silver in singles, bronze in doubles
Rafig Hasanzade – bronze medals in singles and doubles
Ulvi Musayev – bronze in singles, 4th place in doubles
Maksim Maligin – 4th place in singles and doubles
Badminton is one of the sports that young people with special
needs can comfortably take part in. The training sessions held at
the Bank support the young people's physical development, boost
their self-confidence and help them take a more active part in
public life.
The project is part of Yelo Bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The Bank congratulates the athletes and their coaches and wishes the young people new successes!
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