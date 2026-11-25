Uzbekistan, China Discuss AI And Digital Technology In Agriculture
According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, the discussions took place at a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture and a Chinese delegation led by Sun Chao, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Alliance for the Internationalization of the AI and Digital Economy Industry.
The parties explored opportunities to apply China's advanced technological experience to Uzbekistan's agricultural sector and develop practical cooperation in digital solutions.
Particular attention was paid to the potential of digital technologies in agriculture, integrating modern solutions into production processes and identifying opportunities for further cooperation.
The SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 2001 to promote cooperation among its member states in areas including politics, security, economic development, science and technology. Its membership includes Uzbekistan and China, alongside eight other countries.
Digital transformation and artificial intelligence have become areas of cooperation within the organization. The SCO has established mechanisms for coordination among member states' agencies responsible for information and communication technologies, while its cooperation agenda includes AI development, digital literacy, technology exchange and joint projects.
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