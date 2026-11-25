MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and China co-chaired a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The meeting brought together UN officials, representatives of international organizations and delegates from member states.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation highlighted the importance of aligning the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035 with the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for 2024-2034.

Turkmenistan also reported the completion of consultations on a draft resolution of the UN General Assembly's Second Committee on implementing the Awaza Programme of Action. Turkmenistan and Austria coordinated work on the draft.

A key outcome of the meeting was the presentation of two digital projects developed with the active involvement of Turkmenistan's Permanent Mission to the UN.

The first is the official website of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport, designed as a shared information platform featuring details about the group's members, UN documents, news and materials related to the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport.

The second is a working digital prototype of the Sustainable Transport Atlas. It brings together interactive maps and data on transport corridors and infrastructure facilities, with links to original sources, providing a basis for analysing global transport connectivity.

The atlas is not currently an official UN publication. Its database and functionality are expected to be further developed in cooperation with interested countries and experts.

The meeting also saw Mongolia and Ethiopia officially join the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport. Participants discussed the group's roadmap for 2027 and the establishment of the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation Award.