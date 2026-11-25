LeydenJar secures 12 Million euro from EIC with co-funding from the EU

EIC Accelerator funding will scale European production of SilyteTM, LeydenJar's 100% silicon anode

- Christian Rood, CEO & co-founderLEIDEN, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LeydenJar Technologies, a Dutch deep-tech company manufacturing 100% silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries, has been selected by the European Innovation Council (EIC) for EIC Accelerator support of up to €12.5 million. The blended financing comprises a €2.5 million grant and up to €10 million in equity from the EIC Fund as part of a future financing round, subject to due diligence and investment committee approval.LeydenJar is one of 35 deep-tech companies selected in the latest EIC Accelerator round, chosen from 453 full applications through a competitive, multistage evaluation that included interviews with 88 companies. The selected companies come from 17 European Union and associated countries.The funding will support LeydenJar's Scaling Silicon Anodes for Europe project, which will increase production capacity for Silyte at PlantOne, LeydenJar's manufacturing facility in Eindhoven, Netherlands."Europe has made a clear choice to build its own battery industry, and that industry needs advanced materials that are developed and made here," said Chris Rood, CEO of LeydenJar. "Being selected by the European Innovation Council is a strong endorsement of both our technology and our manufacturing plans in Europe. This support helps us scale Silyte production at PlantOne, so cell manufacturers in Europe and around the world can source a next-generation anode from a European supplier."About the EIC AcceleratorThe EIC Accelerator is a funding program under Horizon Europe that supports startups and SMEs with breakthrough innovations that have the potential to create new markets or disrupt existing ones. It offers a combination of grant funding, equity investment through the EIC Fund, and Business Acceleration Services.About LeydenJarLeydenJar is a Netherlands-based battery innovator that manufactures a 100% silicon anode for the consumer electronics industry. Its patented Silyte anode increases the energy density of lithium-ion batteries by up to 50%, enabling smaller or more powerful batteries for next-generation smart devices. Silyte is produced with a dry plasma deposition process, avoiding the wet chemical steps used in conventional anode manufacturing. Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from TNO, the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research, LeydenJar has been recognized by Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (No. 5, EMEA), TIME and Statista's World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Deep-Tech Award 2026. Backed by over €100 million in total funding, LeydenJar manufactures Silyte at PlantOne, its large-scale production facility in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, officially opening in 2027.

Ewout Lubberman

LeydenJar

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LeydenJar secures up to €12.5 million in European Innovation Council support News Provided By LeydenJar November 25, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.