Diplino logo

Diplino, the EU-hosted digital certificate platform, now issues one certificate in two languages and multi-page diplomas with courses, credits and grades.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diplino, the EU-hosted digital certificate platform, has added two features: bilingual certificates and multi-page diplomas.

Bilingual certificates are for training providers whose participants and employers work in different languages. That includes training providers in the Gulf region who want Arabic and English on the same certificate, and Nordic providers with international participants. Without a bilingual certificate, the provider has to pick one language or send two certificates.

"A certificate should make sense to whoever receives it, whether that's an employer in Stockholm or in Dubai," says Andreas Olsson, founder of Diplino. "Now one certificate in two languages does the job, so the training provider doesn't have to send two."

In brief

- Bilingual certificates: Diplino shows two languages on one certificate, for example Arabic and English. Bilingual certificates are included in every plan, including the free tier.

- Multi-page diplomas: Diplino issues diplomas that list each graduate's courses, credits and grades. Diplomas are part of the Business plan.

- 13 languages: certificates, emails and the verification page are available in 13 languages, including Arabic, which reads right to left.

- Pricing: Diplino charges no fee per certificate. The free tier includes 10 certificates with no card required, and paid plans start at EUR 12 a month billed annually.

Bilingual certificates: two languages on one certificate, in every plan

A bilingual certificate from Diplino shows two languages on a single certificate, for example Swedish and English or Arabic and English. The participant's name and the course name can be written in both languages. On a certificate in Arabic and English, the Arabic text sits on the right and reads right to left, with the English on the left. Bilingual certificates are included in every Diplino plan, including the free tier.

Multi-page diplomas with courses, credits and grades

Diplomas are for vocational colleges, MBA programmes and other schools that award diplomas. A school that today sends the diploma and the transcript as separate PDF files can issue them as one diploma from Diplino instead, with a verification page where the recipient can check it.

Diplino issues diplomas over several pages. Page one is the diploma itself, and the following pages list each graduate's courses with credits and grades. Courses and grades are imported from a CSV file. A diploma can carry several signatures, a second logo and page numbers. Diplomas are part of the Business plan.

"We started with course certificates," says Andreas Olsson. "Now a vocational college can send the whole diploma, grades included, to the entire class in one go."

Certificates, emails and the verification page in 13 languages

Diplino is available in 13 languages: English, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, German, Dutch, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Arabic. Certificates, emails and the verification page are available in all 13. Each participant receives the certificate in the language the issuer picks.

How Diplino works: template, participant list and verification page

The issuer builds a template with its own logo, colours and fonts, uploads the participant list and sends a personal certificate to everyone on the course. Each certificate from Diplino is digitally signed and has its own verification page, reached through the QR code on the PDF or the link in the email. The verification page shows who issued the certificate, to whom, for which course and on what date. Participants can add the certificate to LinkedIn. Diplino stores its data in the EU, in Stockholm.

Pricing: a free tier with 10 certificates and plans from EUR 12 a month

Diplino charges no fee per certificate, and resending a certificate costs nothing. The free tier includes 10 certificates with no card required. Paid plans ( ) start at EUR 12 a month billed annually. From the Pro plan, certificates and emails carry no Diplino branding. Issued certificates remain valid and verifiable after a customer cancels.

Examples: a bilingual certificate and a diploma with grades

Sample certificates from Diplino's demo academy, not a customer:

- Bilingual certificate in Arabic and English:

- Bilingual diploma with grades, in French and English:

About Diplino

Diplino is an EU-hosted platform for digital course certificates and diplomas. Training providers issue certificates with their own logo to a whole group, and every certificate is digitally signed and has its own verification page. Diplino is available in 13 languages, stores its data in the EU and has a free tier.

Media contact

Andreas Olsson, founder of Diplino

...

Andreas Olsson

Diplino

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Diplino now issues bilingual certificates and multi-page diplomas with grades News Provided By Ampliro AB November 25, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.