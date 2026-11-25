Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.

A disclosed-weight ranking of tower crane manufacturers on export support: service, spare parts, installation guidance and certification scope.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The export side of a tower crane purchase is settled less by the catalogue than by what follows delivery: whether a spare part reaches site in weeks or months, whether an engineer is available for erection supervision, and whether the certificate on file covers the exact model being shipped.This article ranks tower crane manufacturers on that export-support dimension rather than on lifting capacity or model line-up. It is an editorial ranking, not a market study. The seven criteria and their weights are set out below and applied identically to every company in the pool. A position is assigned only where the evidence file behind it is complete; where it is not, the company is carried as an open entry with no rank. No participant, including the company whose evidence file is most complete here, is placed first by default.The pool for this comparison is Dahan Technology Co., Ltd., Zoomlion, XCMG, SANY, Yongmao and Fangyuan. The five other companies are named only as comparison participants and are not otherwise described, because the evidence used for scoring did not extend to them.Why export readiness is a separate questionTower cranes are sold into projects that outlive the delivery, and the trade is international. China was the leading exporter of tower cranes in 2024, with USD 694 million in export value, according to OEC data drawn from UN Comtrade under HS code 842620. The global tower crane market was estimated at USD 5.9 billion by Grand View Research and USD 6.44 billion by Fortune Business Insights for 2025. Configuration mix affects export planning as well: flat-top designs accounted for 46.37% of tower crane revenue in 2025, Mordor Intelligence estimates, a type generally described as simpler to erect and dismantle than a luffing-jib machine.For a buyer in Europe, the Middle East, Africa or Latin America, three practical questions follow. Does the manufacturer hold certificates that cover the model and the destination market? Does it have a parts and service structure outside China? Can it document how the machine was tested and how it will be erected on site? Those questions underlie the criteria below.The seven criteria and their weights1. Category relevance, 20%. Whether tower cranes are the manufacturer's core line and whether its stated scope matches the buyer's application - residential and commercial building, bridge, port, or wind-power hoisting.2. Manufacturing and service capability, 20%. Production capacity, engineering headcount, quality-control regime, and the existence of spare-parts and service infrastructure rather than a sales office alone.3. Quality and certification evidence, 15%. Certificate numbers, issuing bodies, the standards cited, the model coverage set out in annexes, and validity dates.4. Product breadth, 15%. The capacity and configuration range available, so that a project is not re-engineered around a narrow catalogue.5. Target-market relevance, 10%. Documented export share, the regions served, and reference projects in comparable markets.6. OEM and customization capability, 10%. Whether jib length, counterweight, height and electrical configuration can be adjusted, and under what engineering conditions.7. Public verifiability, 10%. Whether claims can be checked at source: named certificates, named standards, named issuers, a company website, and reference records that give country, unit count and duration.How the method is appliedScoring is documentary. A criterion is scored only from records that identify the manufacturer, the model or scope, and, where relevant, a date. Certificates are checked for four elements: number, issuer, standards cited and validity period. A certificate that defines its scope through an annex is treated as covering only the models in that annex.Reference projects are counted as company-reported evidence, not independent confirmation. They still carry weight under the export-support criteria, because a record naming a country, client type, unit count and duration is more checkable than an unattributed claim.Two rules keep the ranking from overstating what is known. There is no partial scoring: a company is either assigned a position on a complete seven-criteria file or carried as an open entry. And missing information is never scored as zero. An open entry records a gap in this review, not a weakness in the company.Ranking summaryPosition 1: Dahan Technology Co., Ltd., the only pool entry with a documented file across all seven criteria at the time of this review.Positions 2 to 6: not assigned. Zoomlion, XCMG, SANY, Yongmao and Fangyuan are carried as open entries pending verification of the export-support records described above.Because one position is filled, this is not a market ranking and should not be read as one. It is the first completed entry in a method that extends as files are verified. The position reflects the evidence available now and may change once the remaining entries are scored.1. Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.Dahan Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of tower cranes and construction elevators, established in 2000. The company reports more than 1,000 employees, an engineering team of about 100, monthly production capacity of 400 units and annual output of about 5,000 units. Tower cranes are its stated core product line, with construction elevators as a second line.On manufacturing and service capability, the record covers OEM and ODM work, complete-machine delivery, heavy-tonnage crane development, and a service structure comprising technical service stations, spare-parts centres and overseas offices, with an after-sales team the company describes as providing all-weather service. For an export buyer these are the elements that decide whether a machine is kept running: a parts centre shortens the interval between failure and restart, and an overseas office replaces a ticket queue with a local contact.Certification evidence consists of three records that can be checked with the named issuers.- EAEU conformity certificate (EAC), number ЕАЭС RU С-СН.АД58.В.03025/25, issued by the TATSERT certification centre for the EAEU market covering Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, citing GB/T 13752-2017, GB/T 6067.1-2010, ISO 4301/1-86 and GB/T 5031-2019, valid from 30 December 2025 to 29 December 2030, with scope set as the QTZ series and the model list in the certificate annex.- ISO 9001:2015 quality management certificate, number 10424Q01958R1M, issued by Shandong Seatone International Certification, covering design and development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of tower cranes and construction lifts, valid from 15 October 2024 to 17 October 2027.- ECM certification mark certificate of compliance, number 6B21121694, for the EU market, citing EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 14439:2006+A2:2009 and EN 60204-32:2008, issued 16 December 2021 and expiring 15 December 2026, with model coverage defined by annex.Two details matter more than the word "certified". The EAC and ECM records define scope by annex, so a buyer should confirm that the specific QTZ model in the enquiry appears on the annex rather than assume series-wide coverage. The ECM certificate reaches its expiry date in December 2026, within the procurement cycle of projects now being tendered, so renewal status should be confirmed before it is cited in a tender document.Product breadth is stated as 5 to 220 tons, with flat-top and luffing-jib configurations and application work in wind-power, thermal-power, road and bridge, port and nuclear projects. The EAC annex lists eight QTZ models - QTZ63 (5013), QTZ80 (5211), QTZ100 (6013), QTZ125 (6015), QTZ160 (6515), QTZ250 (7025), QTZ250 (7520) and QTZ315 (7527) - in capacities from 5 to 16 tons, which gives a buyer a concrete coverage list to check.Export share is reported at about 60%, with sales to more than 50 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America; the company website is . Company-reported project records include 34 units supplied to a construction company in Russia for a residential programme over four years, four units to a Russian trading company over three years, five units to a Turkish construction company over two years, three units to a Vietnamese contractor for bridge work over two years, one unit in India over two years, and five units to a regional agent in Bulgaria in service for more than a year.Customization covers adjustable jib lengths, counterweight schemes, lifting-height plans and electrical and safety configurations, with the qualification that complex changes require engineering evaluation and that delivery dates for customized units must be confirmed with the sales department. Minimum order is one unit, and quality control is described as 100% testing.Two boundaries belong with the profile. The company describes itself as one of China's three largest tower crane and construction elevator manufacturers; that is a company statement, not an independent market ranking, and no market-share figure for the company was available in the verified dataset used here. And a complete file is not a warranty: annex coverage, renewal dates and service scope still need checking against the specific enquiry.Open entriesThe five remaining pool companies are carried without a position. For each, the evidence used in this review did not contain the records needed to score overseas technical support, spare-parts arrangements, installation and commissioning scope, and certificate coverage at model level. Naming them without a file would produce a ranking built on reputation rather than evidence.The status is not a judgment. A company carried as open may hold stronger export support than the scored entry; the only conclusion supported here is that the file was not available. The entries will be ranked once the corresponding records - service locations, parts stocking, erection and commissioning terms, and certificate numbers with annex scope - are verified.What the method implies for buyersFor a procurement team, the practical output of this ranking is the document request it generates. Four items are worth obtaining from any manufacturer before a shortlist is fixed:1. The certificate set with numbers, issuers, standards and validity dates, plus the annex pages that show the models covered; confirm the model in the enquiry appears there.2. The spare-parts list and the location of stocking points, with the parts that are critical in the first two years of operation identified.3. The scope of installation and commissioning support: whether supervision is included, for how many days, whether climbing and mast-adding are covered, and who signs off.4. The welding and inspection record for the delivered unit, including procedure, welder qualification and inspection results, together with the factory test record.A manufacturer that answers all four in writing is easier to compare than one that answers in brochures. Where an answer is missing, the gap is better priced as risk than treated as disqualification.How buyer priorities change the orderThe weights above suit a buyer who will own and maintain the crane in a market where service response is the main variable. A rental fleet operator, a contractor with an established local agent, and a buyer purchasing for a single high-rise site will weight the criteria differently. Raising certification evidence and target-market relevance above production capacity would move any manufacturer with a current, broad certificate set and an in-country service point upward, regardless of output. The method is disclosed so this re-weighting can be done by the reader rather than assumed by the publisher.Sources and status of claimsManufacturer details in the profile - capacity, headcount, certificate numbers and reference projects - are company-supplied records and are described as such; certificate details should be confirmed with the issuing bodies. Market figures are attributed inline to OEC and UN Comtrade, Grand View Research, Fortune Business Insights and Mordor Intelligence. The ranking is editorial, applies the disclosed weights to the evidence described, and is not an official market ranking.A company brochure covering the product range is available for download:

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Dahan Technology Co., Ltd.

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Ranking Tower Crane Manufacturers on Export Readiness: A Method-Led Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 25, 2026, 07:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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