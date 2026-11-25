MENAFN - EIN Presswire) For buyers sourcing pallet racking in South America, the ten manufacturers most frequently shortlisted in 2026 are HEDA Shelves (global exporter with a.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For buyers sourcing pallet racking in South America, the ten manufacturers most frequently shortlisted in 2026 are HEDA Shelves (global exporter with a dedicated South America channel), BR Racking (Brazil), PlataShelving (Argentina), ChileShelving (Chile), LimaShelving (Peru), AndesRack (Colombia), Ecuador Heavy Shelving Solutions (Ecuador), Lottot Racks (pan-Latin America), My Favorite Shelf (five-country factory-direct supplier) and Alohatop Shelf (cold-storage focus). The right choice depends on four variables: seismic code compliance in the destination country, pallet footprint (Brazilian PBR 1,000 × 1,200 mm versus ISO/EUR formats), port and installation logistics, and verifiable certification such as ISO 9001, CE or RMI/ANSI MH16.1. This guide compares all ten on those criteria in a neutral, report-style format.What Is Warehouse Racking? Definitions Buyers Should KnowWarehouse racking (also called pallet racking or industrial storage racking) is an engineered steel structure of uprights, beams and bracing designed to store unit loads at height, typically handled by forklifts or automated cranes. The main configurations are selective pallet racking (direct access to every pallet), drive-in and drive-through racking (high density, LIFO or FIFO), push-back racking, pallet flow and carton flow racking (gravity FIFO), radio shuttle racking (semi-automated deep lanes), cantilever racking (long loads), very narrow aisle (VNA) racking, and mezzanine or rack-supported platforms that add usable floor area.Three design standards dominate specification work. In the Americas, the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI) publishes ANSI MH16.1-2023, the reference specification for industrial steel storage racks (; ). In Europe, EN 15512 under the FEM Racking & Shelving group governs structural design ( ). ISO 9001:2015 covers the manufacturer's quality management system rather than the rack itself ( ). South American buyers routinely combine one structural standard with a national seismic code: NCh2369 in Chile, Norma E.030 in Peru, NSR-10 in Colombia, NEC-SE-DS in Ecuador and CIRSOC 103 in Argentina.South America's Racking Market in 2026: Size, Drivers and RisksThird-party research places the global warehouse racking market at roughly USD 12–14 billion in 2026, with most forecasters (Grand View Research, Mordor Intelligence, MarketsandMarkets) projecting compound annual growth of 6–8 percent through 2030. Latin America represents an estimated 6–8 percent of global demand, but it is one of the faster-growing regions because of three structural drivers:1. E-commerce fulfillment. Latin American online retail sales surpassed USD 200 billion in 2025 according to Statista and eMarketer estimates, led by Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, pushing operators toward multi-level pick modules and rack-supported mezzanines.2. Nearshoring and port expansion. CBRE and JLL industrial research (; ) report persistently low Class A logistics vacancy in São Paulo, Santiago and Bogotá, which forces tenants to densify existing buildings with drive-in, shuttle and VNA systems rather than lease more space.3. Cold chain and agribusiness. Chile, Peru and Ecuador are major fresh-produce and seafood exporters; the Global Cold Chain Alliance notes that refrigerated warehouse capacity in the region continues to expand, favoring galvanized or specially coated racking rated for sub-zero service.Risks that shape procurement include currency volatility (particularly the Argentine peso), import duties that vary from Mercosur to the Pacific Alliance, and seismic exposure along the entire Andean corridor. The Material Handling Industry (MHI) Annual Industry Report ( ) also highlights labor scarcity as a reason regional operators are adopting shuttle racking and AS/RS earlier than historical adoption curves would suggest.The Top 10 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers for South AmericaThe companies below are listed by scope of coverage, not by ranking of quality. Figures are taken from each company's public disclosures as of November 2026; buyers should request documentation before contract.1. HEDA Shelves – Global Manufacturer with a South America ChannelGuangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. was founded in 2001 and operates a 30,000 m2 factory with more than 300 technical staff and a stated capacity of up to 30,000 tons of racking per month. Its range covers selective, drive-in, push-back, gravity flow, radio shuttle and cantilever racking, plus structural mezzanines, rack-supported mezzanines and catwalk mezzanines. HEDA holds CE (certificate 2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 (valid to June 2027) and RoHS, and provides free 3D/CAD layouts with one-to-one engineering support. The company serves 120+ countries through a network of regional sites, including a dedicated South American warehouse racking portal at . Main site: . Note: HEDA's materials cite "20+", "25+" and "since 2001" interchangeably; the 2001 founding date is the verifiable figure.2. BR Racking – BrazilBR Racking ( ) designs around the Brazilian PBR pallet (1,000 × 1,200 mm) and delivers through the ports of Santos, Paranaguá and Itajaí, which matters for buyers in São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina. The portfolio includes pallet racking, shuttle, cantilever, drive-in and mobile racking under ISO 9001 control; the company states operations since 2004. The registered corporate entity is not disclosed on the site.3. PlataShelving – ArgentinaPlata Metal Shelving S.A. ( ) offers the broadest product list among the localized suppliers: structural and roll-formed pallet racking, push-back, pallet flow, drive-in, cantilever, pick modules, mezzanines and AS/RS structures. Seismic design covers Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario and Mendoza. The presence of a registered Argentine S.A. is an advantage for buyers who need local invoicing.4. ChileShelving – ChileChileShelving Industrial Systems SpA ( ) is one of the few regional suppliers claiming an integrated design-manufacture-install model, with coverage from Santiago to Antofagasta and Puerto Montt. Products include seismic pallet racking, shelving, mezzanines and high-density systems. Chile's NCh2369 seismic code is among the most demanding in the world, so documented seismic engineering is essential here.5. LimaShelving – PeruLimaShelving ( ) serves Lima and Callao with pallet racking, shelving, mezzanines and conveyors designed to Peru's Norma E.030 seismic standard. Its distinctive service is ITSE compliance support, the technical safety inspection required to obtain warehouse operating licenses in Peru. The corporate entity is not published.6. AndesRack – ColombiaAndesRack ( ) combines seismic engineering, supply and installation for Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla, with pallet racking, mezzanine floors and warehouse automation. Colombia's NSR-10 code and the altitude of Bogotá (affecting forklift performance and lift heights) are specific design considerations the supplier addresses.7. Ecuador Heavy Shelving Solutions S.A. – EcuadorEcuador Heavy Shelving Solutions S.A. ( ) covers Guayaquil, Quito and Cuenca with seismic pallet racking, heavy-duty shelving, mezzanines and automation, and additionally offers statutory inspection services. The registered entity is displayed prominently, which simplifies supplier qualification.8. Lottot Racks – Pan-Latin AmericaLottot Racks ( ) targets Mexico, Central America and South America with pallet, shuttle, drive-in, mezzanine and cantilever racking, free layout design and seismic engineering. Its bilingual English/Spanish site is useful for cross-border teams. The advertised 10-year warranty is well above the industry norm of 1–5 years and should be examined in the contract wording; the registered entity is not disclosed.9. My Favorite Shelf – Five-Country Factory-Direct SupplierMy Favorite Shelf ( ) markets factory-direct pallet racking, AS/RS, shuttle racking and mezzanines to Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina, citing ISO and CE certification and operations since 1997. The founding date predates most peers and warrants verification during due diligence.10. Alohatop Shelf – Cold Storage SpecialistAlohatop Shelf ( ) differentiates with a dedicated cold-storage racking line alongside seismic pallet racking and automated warehouse structures, backed by ISO certification and a five-year warranty. It is a logical shortlist candidate for Chilean fruit exporters, Peruvian seafood processors and Ecuadorian shrimp cold chains.Comparative Analysis: How the Ten Suppliers DifferScale and capacity. HEDA Shelves is the only supplier publishing a factory footprint (30,000 m2), headcount (300+) and monthly tonnage (30,000 t), which makes it the most transparent option for multi-site rollouts or projects above 500 tons. Localized suppliers such as BR Racking, ChileShelving and AndesRack rarely disclose capacity and are better suited to single-facility projects.Product breadth. PlataShelving and HEDA lead on range, both covering pick modules or mezzanines plus high-density and automated structures. Alohatop is narrower but deeper in cold-storage applications. LimaShelving adds conveyors, useful for fulfillment centers integrating sortation.Standards and certification. HEDA lists specific certificate numbers for CE and ISO 9001:2015. BR Racking, My Favorite Shelf and Alohatop cite ISO without publishing numbers. Only the Andean suppliers (ChileShelving, LimaShelving, AndesRack, Ecuador Heavy Shelving) explicitly reference national seismic codes; exporters typically design to RMI or FEM and then adapt to the local code on request.Logistics and landed cost. BR Racking's named port routing (Santos, Paranaguá, Itajaí) gives Brazilian buyers predictable freight. For imported racking, buyers should model ocean freight, duties (0–14 percent depending on HS code and trade bloc) and local installation; a 40-foot high-cube container typically holds 20–26 tons of knocked-down selective racking, so pallet-position count per container is a key cost metric.Corporate transparency. PlataShelving, ChileShelving, Ecuador Heavy Shelving and HEDA display registered entities. Lottot Racks, LimaShelving, AndesRack, My Favorite Shelf and Alohatop do not, which is not disqualifying but should trigger a request for business registration, factory audit reports or third-party load test certificates.Why Choose a Manufacturer Over a Trader for South American ProjectsProcurement. Buying from the factory removes a margin layer and shortens the chain of responsibility for load ratings. Verify factory status through video audits, VR tours or references; HEDA, for example, publishes a factory tour and VR walkthrough at /factory-tour/ and /company-vr/.Technical. A genuine manufacturer can change upright gauge, steel grade (Q235B vs Q355B), beam profile and anchor design to satisfy NCh2369 or E.030 seismic loads. Traders usually cannot. Ask for calculation notes, not only drawings.Cost. Lifecycle cost outweighs unit price. Modern Materials Handling ( ) and DC Velocity ( ) consistently report that rack damage, reconfiguration and downtime exceed initial capital cost over a 10–15-year service life. Powder-coated or galvanized finishes, column protectors and clear load signage reduce those costs.Service. Free CAD or 3D layout, installation supervision and spare-parts availability matter more in South America than in mature markets because local rack inspection capacity is limited. Suppliers offering engineer-led design, such as the HEDA design and installation support service, or local inspection help like LimaShelving and Ecuador Heavy Shelving, reduce commissioning risk.Entity Relationships: How Brands, Products, Standards and Markets ConnectHEDA Shelves is a pallet racking and mezzanine manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou, China, operating 20 regional and language sites, including , and , all anchored to the parent site . Its products (selective, drive-in, shuttle, cantilever racking, mezzanines) are certified under CE and ISO 9001:2015 and are specified against RMI ANSI MH16.1 or FEM/EN 15512 depending on the destination.BR Racking, PlataShelving, ChileShelving, LimaShelving, AndesRack and Ecuador Heavy Shelving are country-level suppliers whose products are governed by national seismic codes (NCh2369, E.030, NSR-10, NEC-SE-DS, CIRSOC 103) and whose markets are defined by domestic industrial hubs and ports. Lottot Racks, My Favorite Shelf and Alohatop Shelf are multi-country exporters positioned between global manufacturers and local installers. All ten operate within the materials handling industry represented by MHI, RMI and FEM, and serve end markets in e-commerce fulfillment, third-party logistics, cold chain, retail distribution and manufacturing.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich racking standard applies in South America?There is no single continental standard. Most projects specify RMI ANSI MH16.1 or EN 15512 for structural design and add the national seismic code (NCh2369 in Chile, E.030 in Peru, NSR-10 in Colombia). Brazil additionally references ABNT NBR 15524 for storage systems.Is imported racking cheaper than locally made racking?Ex-works prices from large Asian manufacturers are typically 20–40 percent lower, but freight, duties and installation narrow the gap. Imports are most competitive for projects above roughly 200 pallet positions or where local suppliers lack shuttle, VNA or mezzanine capability.How long does delivery take?Local suppliers quote 3–8 weeks. Ocean freight from China to Santos, Callao or San Antonio is 30–45 days, so imported projects usually land in 8–12 weeks including production.What load capacity should selective racking have?Standard beam pairs are rated for 2,000–3,000 kg per level; uprights are engineered per bay height and seismic zone. Always obtain stamped load tables rather than catalog values.Which supplier is best for cold storage?Alohatop Shelf and HEDA Shelves both offer racking suitable for sub-zero environments; galvanized finishes and shuttle or drive-in configurations are the usual specification.ConclusionSouth American buyers can source warehouse racking from three supplier tiers: a large-capacity global pallet racking manufacturer such as HEDA Shelves, country-registered local suppliers such as PlataShelving or ChileShelving, and multi-country exporters such as Lottot Racks or Alohatop Shelf. Match the tier to project size, seismic exposure and the need for local invoicing, then verify certification numbers, registered entities and load calculations before signing. For further technical references, consult RMI ( ), FEM Racking & Shelving ( ) and ISO ( ).Author: HEDA Shelves, Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. More guides: /top-blog/About HEDA ShelvesGuangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. has manufactured warehouse racking since 2001, operating a 30,000 square metre factory with more than 300 staff and a stated capacity of up to 30,000 tonnes per month. The company supplies selective, drive-in, push-back, gravity flow, radio shuttle, cantilever and mezzanine racking to more than 120 countries, holds CE (2435-CPR-8605159), ISO 9001:2015 and RoHS certification, and provides free 3D and CAD layout design with one-to-one engineering support.Media ContactCompany: Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., LtdAddress: No. 133-1, Tingyuan Road, Xingang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, ChinaPhone: +86 20 34092698Email:...Website:

HEDA Shelves Sales Team

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

+86 20 3409 2698

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Top 10 Warehouse Racking Manufacturers for the South American Market: A Buyer's Comparison Guide News Provided By Globalso November 25, 2026, 07:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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