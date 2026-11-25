Founded in 2012, EOC develops thermal IP cameras, monitoring software and Early Fire Detection products used across Korea and in 11 countries.

SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EOC Co., Ltd. (Eye On Cloud), a Korean developer and manufacturer of thermal IP cameras, has been developing thermal security and safety solutions since 2012. Its cameras monitor temperature and raise temperature alarms, and are used at Korean airports, government offices, industrial sites and defense facilities, as well as by customers in 11 countries.From Thermal Cameras to Complete Safety SolutionsEOC's solution goes beyond thermal cameras. It includes monitoring software, video analytics based on thermal images, such as human detection and people counting, and Early Fire Detection (EFD) products. According to the company, smoke detection on the visual sensor of its dual thermal cameras adds a further layer of safety, and its monitoring system with video analytics can be applied to uses such as face detection, vehicle plate recognition, traffic management and airport quarantine.The current lineup includes the MW Series for Early Fire Detection, the ultra-compact MINI Series measuring 50 x 70 mm, and the OH Series of dual-sensor cameras. EOC also stresses its technical flexibility to integrate its cameras with other systems and devices.Built With FLIR Thermal TechnologyEOC EN6451-OH dual-sensor thermal camera with the FLIR Boson moduleEOC EN6451-OH dual-sensor thermal camera with the FLIR Boson moduleEOC takes part in Teledyne FLIR's 'Thermal by FLIR' co-marketing program, and the FLIR logo appears on EOC cameras. Teledyne FLIR announced the collaboration in December 2023, stating that EOC would use the FLIR Lepton radiometric thermal camera module in its Early Fire Detection camera series. For higher resolution, EOC's EN3225-OH and EN6451-OH apply the FLIR Boson thermal module. According to EOC, combining FLIR thermal modules with a Korean SoC makes its cameras NDAA compliant.A Track Record Across KoreaAccording to the company's reference list, a total of 3,200 EOC units were installed and in operation in 2020 for fever monitoring at sites including Incheon Airport Terminals 1 and 2, schools and universities under Korea's Ministry of Education, Seoul City Hall and government offices. Samsung S1, LG Electronics, POSCO, Samsung SDI, KT and KEPCO use EOC cameras for fire monitoring in hazardous factory areas and facility monitoring, and Korea's Air Force Command, Navy ships and Army units use them for day and night monitoring.Most recently, EOC supplied 20 IX1612-OH dual-sensor thermal cameras and 20 sets of the I-BEX VMS software to the National Incheon Airport Quarantine Station for AI-based multi-person fever screening. Installation is scheduled for December 1, 2026.Certifications and Global ReachEOC's cameras are designated as Innovation Products by Korea's Public Procurement Service, and the company is certified as an INNOBIZ company, a venture company and an ISO-certified company. It also holds two patents for combining visual and thermal images.Outside Korea, EOC has supplied thermal cameras to 17 companies in 11 countries, including Turkish government offices. The company's target markets include Turkey, the European Union, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and India.EOC states that it will continue to focus on research that balances application, safety and security across thermal cameras, AI video analytics, Early Fire Detection monitoring and fire suppression.EOC Co., Ltd.Better idea for better life...1803, 288 Digital-ro, Guro-gu, Seoul, 08390, Korea+82-10-5460-3761

EOC Co., Ltd.

EOC Co

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EOC Marks More Than a Decade of Thermal Camera Development in Korea and Abroad News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 25, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Technology



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