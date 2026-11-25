15 Six-Month Programmes Equip Delhi University Students with Industry-Ready Skills in AI, Animation, VFX, Music and the Creator Economy

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miranda House, University of Delhi, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Eros AIVidya, the AI-led education initiative from Eros Innovation, has launched a portfolio of professional certificate courses designed to equip students with practical, industry-oriented capabilities for the rapidly evolving creative, media and technology economy.The collaboration brings together the academic environment of Miranda House, the skilling ecosystem of NSDC and Eros AIVidya's focus on AI-enabled education, creative technology and professional capability development.The initial portfolio comprises 15 six-month professional certificate courses, co-certified by NSDC, Miranda House and Eros AIVidya, with admission open to eligible University of Delhi students on the basis of merit. In a unique exception made by Miranda House management, these courses are open to students of both genders. The programmes span AI Filmmaking, Influencer and Creator Business, Avatar and Digital Human Creation, Animation, Video Blogging, AR/VR Production, VFX Editing, Script Writing, Acting, Music Production, Music Composition and Direction, Sound Editing, Editing and Art Direction.Preparing students for an AI-enabled creative economy:The programmes are designed to connect academic learning with practical capabilities in fields being reshaped by artificial intelligence, immersive media and the expanding creator economy.The AI Filmmaking course introduces students to emerging AI-enabled approaches to content creation, while Influencer and Creator Business focuses on the professional and commercial capabilities relevant to the creator economy. Avatar and Digital Human Creation introduces students to emerging forms of virtual identity and digital media. These sit alongside established creative disciplines including animation, VFX, acting, script writing, editing, music and sound, enabling students to develop capabilities across both creative craft and emerging technologies.Supporting India's growing creator and orange economy:The launch comes as India places increased emphasis on skills and infrastructure for its creative and digital economy. In the Union Budget 2026-27, the Government announced support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to establish AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, expanding access to emerging creative technologies and skills. In March 2026, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and IICT launched an AI-skilling initiative with Google and YouTube to provide AI training to 15,000 creators and media professionals.Against this backdrop, the Miranda House, NSDC and Eros AIVidya collaboration seeks to translate the broader momentum around creative technology and AI skills into practical learning opportunities for university students.Dr. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal, Miranda House, University of Delhi, said:“At Miranda House, we are constantly striving to provide our students with future-ready education that upholds our legacy as India's premier college. We are incredibly proud to announce our strategic tie-up with Eros AIVidya to launch 15 new NSDC-certified courses on our campus.“This collaboration bridges the gap between traditional academics and the rapidly evolving demands of the modern digital workforce. By offering these specialised, skill-driven certifications, we are empowering our students to become innovators and leaders in their respective fields. We firmly believe this partnership will unlock tremendous career opportunities and equip our graduates to thrive in an AI-driven global economy.”Dr. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Principal, Miranda House, University of DelhiPrashant Pandit, CEO, Eros AIVidya, said:“The purpose of Eros AIVidya is to connect education with real capability and opportunity. Through this collaboration with Miranda House and NSDC, students will have access to professional learning across AI filmmaking, animation, VFX, music, AR and VR, creator and influencer business, and emerging areas such as avatars and digital humans.“What is particularly important to us is that students should not stop at learning a subject. They should be able to apply it, create with it and develop skills that can translate into careers, entrepreneurship and new forms of creative work.“This initiative also comes at an important time for India's creator economy, as the country expands its focus on AI skills, AVGC and digital creation. Miranda House has a distinguished tradition of academic excellence and women's empowerment, and we are delighted to work with Miranda House and NSDC to help students participate in these emerging opportunities.”Prashant Pandit, CEO, Eros AIVidyaFrom learning to entrepreneurship:A distinctive element of the initiative is an opportunity for 15 high-performing students to receive support through the collaboration to start their own businesses. The opportunity will be extended to students who demonstrate outstanding performance during their courses. The initiative therefore connects education not only with certification, but with practical creation, professional development and entrepreneurship.Admissions and programme structure:. Duration: six months per course. Eligibility: currently enrolled at the University of Delhi, with a valid Class 12 pass certificate or mark sheet. Admission: strictly on merit. Indicative fees: ₹50,000 to ₹1,50,000 depending on the programme; a loan facility is available, subject to valid documentation and applicable terms and conditions. Applications: through the Google Form, QR code or contact number on the relevant course posterBuilding future-ready capabilities:The Miranda House collaboration forms part of Eros AIVidya's broader work in AI-enabled learning, professional skills, creative arts and media, employability and emerging technology education, and follows the skilling Memorandum of Understanding signed between Eros AIVidya and NSDC earlier this year. Eros AIVidya's approach connects structured learning with practical application and creation, helping learners develop capabilities that support professional, creative and entrepreneurial opportunities.About Miranda HouseEstablished in 1948, Miranda House is a constituent college of the University of Delhi with a longstanding legacy of academic excellence, progressive thinking and women's empowerment. Its students and alumni have contributed across the arts, sciences, governance, media and global institutions.About NSDCNational Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is a trusted not-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing skill development and vocational education across India. Operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, NSDC serves as the principal architect of India's skill ecosystem. With a unique public-private partnership model, 49% government and 51% private, NSDC works towards empowering youth by fostering comprehensive skill development.It extends beyond traditional vocational training, integrating future-ready and new-age skills that enhance employability. As the implementing partner of the Skill India Mission, NSDC focuses on bridging the gap between education and employment. NSDC is democratising education by bringing globally recognised, industry-aligned skill courses to small cities across the country. With a vision of making India the skill capital of the world, NSDC strives to build a robust workforce equipped with globally relevant skills, ensuring sustainable growth and employment opportunities in an evolving job market.About Eros AIVidyaEros AIVidya is the AI-led education initiative from Eros Innovation, focused on AI-enabled learning, professional skills, creative arts and media, employability and emerging technology education. Its approach connects structured learning with practical application, creation and professional opportunity, delivered through certificate, diploma and degree programmes with university and institutional partners.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a Super Intelligence, Sovereign Intelligence and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India, the United States and the Middle East. Building on more than four decades of Eros' experience in global media and entertainment, including the cultural heritage and intellectual property associated with Eros Media World, Eros Innovation is developing trusted intelligence models, infrastructure and applications for governments, enterprises, creators and consumers.Founded by Kishore Lulla, Manju Lulla, Ridhima Lulla and Rishika Lulla Singh, Eros Innovation combines more than four decades of experience in entertainment, intellectual property, technology and digital platforms with a new generation of intelligence focused on human capability, culture, language, identity and creativity.At the core of Eros Innovation is its Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, multimodal intelligence models designed to understand and generate culturally grounded language, visual expression, voice, music, narrative and context. Eros' intelligence programme draws on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from its extensive library of films, characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. Eros is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) across areas of its Cultural Intelligence research programme.Eros' cultural data assets and underlying content library have received independent valuations totalling approximately US$3 billion, including a valuation by OxValue, a University of Oxford spin-out, alongside other independent valuation work. Together, these rights-controlled cultural assets provide a substantial foundation for the development of trusted intelligence grounded in licensed cultural knowledge and intellectual property.Eros Innovation's intelligence infrastructure supports a portfolio spanning Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AIVidya, Eros Music Worlds, Eros Wellness and Eros Experiences, alongside sovereign and enterprise intelligence solutions. Together, these businesses apply advanced intelligence across the creator economy, entertainment, education, wellness, tourism, immersive experiences and digital infrastructure.Eros Innovation's mission is to build trusted intelligence infrastructure for the emerging era of Super Intelligence, combining foundational intelligence, Cultural Intelligence, Sovereign Intelligence and domain-specific intelligence to create responsibly governed systems designed to augment human capability, preserve and advance cultural knowledge, and deploy trusted intelligence at global scale.

Piyush Bhatia

Eros Innovation

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Eros AIVidya, Miranda House & NSDC Launch Professional AI and Creator Economy Courses News Provided By Eros Innovation November 25, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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