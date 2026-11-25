John I. Leggett, award-winning author of The Outhouse In Winter and member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Association.

The Outhouse In Winter, a coming-of-age suspense and crime adventure novel by award-winning Maine author John I. Leggett.

A Novel of Youth, Loyalty, and Unexpected Danger in Rural Northern Maine

- Kirkus ReviewsPORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author John I Leggett brings readers a compelling mix of adolescent growth and tense suspense in his novel, *The Outhouse In Winter *. Published by Maine-based literary avenues, the book takes an insightful look at youth, loyalty, and unexpected danger set against the rugged backdrop of rural Northern Maine.*The Outhouse In Winter* follows fourteen-year-old Anthony Romano, whose life undergoes a drastic shift when he moves from the high-pressure environment of New York City to a quiet town in Northern Maine for the summer. What begins as a transition into small-town life filled with new friendships and youthful antics soon spirals into a dangerous conflict. Unexpected events force young Anthony to choose between his complicated loyalty to a hired assassin and his deep respect for a retired U.S. Marshal. Blending elements of witness protection, criminal intrigue, and coming-of-age discovery, the story moves toward a high-stakes conclusion.Critical response to the novel has highlighted its balanced tone and narrative depth. In a review of the work, Kirkus Reviews called it“a unique, insightful coming-of-age story blended with a gripping crime/adventure novel.”Leggett's own background plays a major role in the authenticity of his storytelling. Having grown up in upstate New York before establishing deep roots in Maine, he possesses a strong understanding of both urban dynamics and rural Northeast settings. Over his career, Leggett has built a respected body of fiction and non-fiction work across multiple formats.His short stories have appeared in numerous periodicals and literary journals, as well as serialized releases in Maine newspapers. He received Maine's Verdi L. Tripp award for fiction, followed by Maine's Richard F. Snow award for non-fiction. His short fiction piece, *The Canfield*, was selected for inclusion in the 2016 Goose River Anthology, featuring writers from across the United States. Furthermore, Leggett contributed to Florida's Space Coast Writers Guild anthology, *Love And Rockets*, and remains an active member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Association.*The Outhouse In Winter* builds upon Leggett's established bibliography. He made his novelistic debut in 2014 with *The Five-Cent Gang*, a 1950s coming-of-age story centered on a group of sixth-graders facing the consequences of an escalating mistake, which was later adapted for younger audiences as Auggie and the Fat Man.In 2016, he released the suspense novel *Diamonds In The Rough*, centered on three men vying for control of an abandoned thirty-five-foot sloop hiding a fatal cargo, which was later produced as an audiobook. In 2020, Leggett released *Dusting Off The Keys*, a curated collection of short stories showcasing his narrative range.With *The Outhouse In Winter*, Leggett continues his focus on grounded, character-driven storytelling that explores moral choices under pressure. The novel captures the sharp contrast between youthful innocence and complex adult realities, delivering a clear and engaging narrative for fans of coming-of-age fiction and suspense thrillers alike.ABOUT JOHN I LEGGETTJohn I Leggett is an award-winning author, short story writer, and member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Association. His published works include novels such as *The Five-Cent Gang*, *Diamonds In The Rough*, and *The Outhouse In Winter*, alongside the short story collection *Dusting Off The Keys*. Leggett resides in Maine, where he continues to write fiction and contribute to regional literary publications.BOOK INFORMATION*The Outhouse In Winter* by John I Leggett is available on Amazon.

John I. Leggett

John I. Leggett

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

John I. Leggett Blends Nostalgia and Crime in The Outhouse In Winter News Provided By Danzingerian November 25, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.