Dr. Merlin Thomas (second person from the left, on a chair) & Dr. Mona Hassan Al Langawi, along with chairs, speakers and delegates who will be attending this year's Qatar International Thoracic Conference 2026, from the 3-5 December 2026.

Three Days of Thoracic Medical Science

DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Qatar Thoracic Society (QTS) will host the Qatar International Thoracic Conference (QITC 2026 ) from 3 to 5 December 2026 in Doha. Led by Dr Mona Hassan Al Langawi, President of the Qatar Thoracic Society and Senior Consultant Adult Pulmonologist at Hamad Medical, the conference brings together respiratory physicians, thoracic surgeons, radiologists, critical care specialists, nurses and allied health professionals from Qatar, the region and beyond.Building on the success of the first edition in 2024, which welcomed around 500 participants, QITC 2026 is expected to attract more than 600 attendees, over 60 speakers and more than 20 scientific abstract submissions, making it one of the largest gatherings dedicated to thoracic medicine in the region.Workshops and Opening Sessions at ItqanThe conference opens on Thursday 3 December at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City, operated by Hamad Medical Corporation. Delegates can choose from three practical workshops: a sponsored workshop on transbronchial cryobiopsy techniques and safety, a thoracic CT interpretation workshop built around real clinical cases, and a spirometry masterclass covering performance, interpretation and common pitfalls.The afternoon scientific program follows with a session on sleep medicine, examining cardiovascular risk in sleep apnea, new treatments beyond CPAP and the use of AI and wearable technology in practice. The day closes with an interactive clinical case challenge led by pulmonologists from Qatar.Two Days of Thoracic Science at The Ritz-Carlton, DohaOn 4- 5 December, the main conference moves to The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. Sessions cover pleural infection, the year's key advances in pulmonary medicine, precision care in asthma, COPD and bronchiectasis, interstitial lung disease, chronic cough, lung cancer screening and treatment, pulmonary embolism and pulmonary hypertension, artificial intelligence in thoracic imaging, cystic fibrosis in Qatar, the new nicotine epidemic, thoracic surgery and interventional pulmonology. Each session closes with a panel discussion, and industry symposia take place on both days.The official ceremony on 4 December will be followed by a keynote lecture from Mr Fahad Badar, the Qatari mountaineer and first Arab to summit both Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse in a single expedition.The international faculty includes Prof Hasan Batirel, President of the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons (2026 to 2027); Prof Dave Singh of the University of Manchester; Prof Sam Janes, Director of Medicine at University College London; Prof Najib M. Rahman and Dr Nazia Chaudhuri from the United Kingdom; and Prof Jürgen Biederer from Germany. They are joined by specialists from Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, alongside leading physicians and surgeons from Hamad Medical Corporation and across Qatar.“Following the success of our first conference, QITC 2026 brings together leading voices from Qatar, the region and around the world to share what is changing in respiratory care,” said Dr Mona Hassan Al Langawi, President of the Qatar Thoracic Society.“With the burden of chronic respiratory disease growing in our region, this exchange of knowledge matters more than ever, and we look forward to welcoming our colleagues to Doha.”Raising the Standard of Respiratory CareQITC 2026 is a Category 1 Accredited CPD Activity, approved by the Department of Healthcare Professions (DHP) at Qatar's Ministry of Public Health and by the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the UK (RCP UK), with delegates able to earn up to 17 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credit hours. Under DHP Qatar, the conference is an Accredited Group Learning Activity (Category 1) as defined by the Accreditation Section and is approved for a maximum of 17 hours (DHP Activity Code: HGI-02-MED-P1311). Under RCP UK, it is accredited for up to 17 CPD credit hours (RCP Activity Code: 157157). QITC 2026 is also CVS Approved by Ethical MedTech, reflecting its commitment to ethical standards in the medical technology sector.Conference Partners & SponsorsQITC 2026 is supported by AstraZeneca as Main Sponsor; Mundipharma, Johnson & Johnson and Ali Bin Ali Medical as Gold Sponsors; Biopharma & Vertex, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chiesi & Wellcare Trading and GSK as Silver Sponsors; and Experts Medical Projects Co. LLC, Sanofi, Organon and Barzan Medical Supplies as Bronze Sponsors. The Interprofessional Education Student Association (IPE-SA) joins as Student Association Partner.

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Qatar Thoracic Society to Host the Qatar International Thoracic Conference (QITC 2026) in Doha from 3 to 5 December 2026 News Provided By Just us & Otto November 25, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services...



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