Airwheel Cabin Suitcase Wins the YSP International Green Product Award

Ride the Airwheel smart suitcase for a relaxing journey

Family Trip with Airwheel Rideable Smart Suitcase, Enjoy Easy Travel

The Best Travel Tool I Love, Airwheel Electric Rideable Luggage

Happy Family Trip with Airwheel Rideable Suitcase

The Airwheel Cabin Luxury Suitcase earns international recognition for combining smart mobility, intelligent connectivity and innovative travel design.

- AirwheelLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. announced that its SE3S Series Smart Riding Luxury Cabin Suitcase has received the International Distinguished Design Award for Sustainable Innovative Product at the 2026 YSP Green Award.The recognition highlights the company's ongoing development in the intelligent mobility sector, specifically its integration of electric riding technology, smart connectivity, and user-oriented design into cabin-sized luggage.The award recognizes Airwheel's approach to rethinking traditional luggage by integrating electric personal mobility, smart connectivity, and practical storage functions. The SE3S series reflects the company's broader design philosophy: exploring how established product categories can evolve through technological innovation to meet modern travel needs.Addressing Mobility Challenges in Modern TravelTravel involves moving through various environments, from airport departure halls and security checkpoints to railway stations and exhibition centers. Travelers frequently need to cover considerable distances while carrying their belongings. In large transportation hubs, long walking distances and frequent transfers can make routine journeys physically demanding.Conventional suitcase design has historically focused on storage capacity, portability, and manual pulling. However, as travel habits evolve, these traditional functions may no longer fully address the expectations of modern travelers.Airwheel has explored these questions by integrating electric drive technology and intelligent control systems into luggage, helping to establish the smart rideable suitcase as a new travel product category. Instead of serving solely as a container, the suitcase can become a mobility companion in suitable environments, such as airport terminals or railway stations.Beyond electric riding, the company continues to explore how intelligent connectivity, luggage tracking, convenient controls, and charging functions can be integrated into the overall travel experience.Integrating Intelligent Technology into TravelAirwheel's product development focuses on continuously improving how users operate, interact with, and travel with their luggage. The SE3S series serves as an example of this approach, featuring developments in several key areas.Riding Controls and Mode SwitchingTo simplify the process of switching between conventional luggage operation and electric riding, Airwheel has refined its mechanical and electronic control structures. Across different generations of its products, the company has moved from manual pull-out and locking structures to self-locking designs and electrically controlled extension systems.For example, the SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase model incorporates an automatic dual-extension mechanism. With a single button press, the riding handle and front wheel extend electrically and synchronously, preparing the suitcase for riding.Smart App ConnectivityAirwheel has developed a dedicated mobile application for selected smart riding suitcase models, supporting iOS, Android, and HarmonyOS platforms. Depending on the model, users can access information such as riding speed, battery level, and mileage through their smartphones. Additional functions may include speed adjustment, lighting customization, low-battery notifications, and Bluetooth disconnection alerts. Selected models also support remote-control and programmable control functions.USB ChargingSelected SE3S series models feature an integrated USB charging interface. This allows compatible electronic devices to receive power from a connected external power source, providing a convenient charging connection for travelers using smartphones, tablets, or other electronics.Apple Find My IntegrationSelected later-generation models support Apple Find My. This allows users to locate compatible luggage through Apple's Find My app on supported devices, check location information, and activate sound alerts when searching for their belongings.Transportation-Friendly DesignThe 20-inch SE3S series is designed around the portability needs of cabin-size luggage. Selected models feature a removable 73.26Wh lithium-ion battery, designed with air travel requirements in mind. The removable construction allows users to detach the battery when required by transportation or airline policies. For international travel, selected models also incorporate TSA-approved combination locks to facilitate security inspections.International Design Recognition and R&DThe 2026 YSP Green Award adds to the company's history of international design recognition. Over the years, Airwheel has received recognition from numerous international design award programs, including the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), International Design Awards (IDA), MUSE Design Awards, and Berlin Design Awards, among others.Behind these achievements is a sustained commitment to research and development. Airwheel has accumulated more than 600 patents worldwide, covering technological areas such as motion control algorithms, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing, and product structural engineering.Beyond technological development, Airwheel has expanded its international market presence. Its products are currently available in 68 countries and regions, supported by a distribution network of more than 4,600 retail terminals.Product Portfolio ExpansionAirwheel has developed a diversified smart riding suitcase portfolio to address different travel requirements, luggage capacities, and user groups.20-Inch Smart Riding Suitcases: This family includes the SE3S, SE3miniT, SE3SL, SE3SL+, SE3ST, SE3SX, and SE3SXD. Designed for business trips, short vacations, and everyday travel, these models combine compact luggage storage with electric riding functionality.24-Inch Smart Riding Suitcase: The SE3T is designed for longer journeys, family vacations, and extended business trips, offering a larger luggage compartment alongside an integrated electric riding system.Children's Riding Suitcases: The SQ3 and SQ3S models combine luggage storage, riding functionality, and features such as audio and lighting effects for younger travelers.About AirwheelAirwheel is a smart mobility brand specializing in intelligent luggage, electric mobility products, and personal transportation solutions. The company integrates industrial design, electric drive technology, intelligent control, and connected functions into products designed for modern travel. Its portfolio includes smart rideable suitcases, AI-oriented smart luggage, and cabin suitcases.With more than 600 patents worldwide, a presence in 68 countries and regions, and multiple international design awards, Airwheel continues to explore new applications of technology in everyday travel.

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

+32 494 26 71 78

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Airwheel 20 inch Smart hand Ai Wheel Electric Boarding Carry On Airport Luxury Cabin Suitcase Wins the YSP Green Award News Provided By Airwheel Europe S.A. November 25, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.