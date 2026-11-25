MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu vigilance officials on Wednesday searched private rice mills, mill owners' homes and related premises in three districts following reports of shortfall of thousands of tonnes of rice. The searches are part of an inquiry into alleged irregularities worth several crores of rupees in the milling of paddy for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

Nine of the 11 premises searched were in Kancheepuram district, where the corporation has already suspended two officials over the reported irregularities. Vigilance teams also searched one location each in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. The premises covered by the operation included modern rice mills and residential properties linked to mill owners. The allegations concern paddy that the corporation entrusted to private mills for processing.

Under the arrangement, the mills receive paddy in bags and return it to the corporation as milled rice. The reported discrepancy concerns the quantity of rice accounted for after milling. According to reports, it fell short of the quantity the corporation should have received by thousands of tonnes. The reports also raised questions about the quality checks carried out on rice supplied by the mills. The allegation is that the irregularities occurred while consignments passed through the system without proper inspection.

The reported lapses concern both the accounting of rice returned to the corporation and the checks on its quality. The two officials suspended in Kancheepuram are the corporation's regional manager and its quality control officer. The corporation took action against them before Wednesday's searches.

The suspensions brought both the regional administration and the oversight of rice quality under scrutiny. The reports did not specify the role attributed to either officer in the alleged irregularities. Wednesday's operation extended the inquiry to the private mills that handled the corporation's paddy.

While Kancheepuram accounted for most of the searches, the reported shortfall has not been broken down by district or by mill. It remains unclear over what period the discrepancy arose or how much paddy the corporation had allotted to the mills concerned during that period.

The value of alleged irregularities has so far been described only as running into several crores of rupees. An exact figure for the financial loss and a final tally of the rice shortfall were unavailable as the searches continued.