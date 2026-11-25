MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (IANS) Former CPI(M) minister G. Sudhakaran, who won the 2026 Assembly election with the support of the Congress-led UDF after parting ways with his former party, has cautioned the ruling alliance against slipping back into the factional politics that had previously weakened it.

"People did not vote for the UDF to see it become the old UDF again. It is not enough to have a good face; the inner self must also be good. People have no interest in the old factional games. What matters most is their trust," Sudhakaran said, commenting on the increasingly public war of words among Congress leaders.

His remarks are notable given his own experience with factional politics within the CPI(M). A two-time CPI(M) minister in the V.S. Achuthanandan government and the first Pinarayi Vijayan ministry, Sudhakaran was dropped from the party's candidate list in the 2021 Assembly elections.

He subsequently maintained a relatively low profile before parting ways with the CPI(M) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He contested as an independent with the backing of the Congress-led UDF and defeated his former party colleague and sitting legislator, who had once been his political protégé.

Sudhakaran said the Left would not be able to return to power anytime soon and that the UDF had a major opportunity before it. "Leaders like K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are capable. If the UDF governs well, it can return to power. Then K.C. and Chennithala can also become Chief Ministers," he said.

Interestingly, while cautioning the Congress against factionalism, Sudhakaran did not spare his former party either.

Commenting on the reported differences between senior CPI(M) leaders P. Jayarajan and others, he said the developments had exposed the party's internal condition.

"Now you can understand the internal situation of the party. It was seeing such things that I walked out. This is the general state of affairs in the party. Who is going to bring about a correction? Who is going to control it?" he asked.

Sudhakaran also took a swipe at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "He insulted me, and he has got what he deserved," Sudhakaran said.

For a man who spent decades inside the CPI(M) establishment, his latest remarks amount to a public post-mortem of his former party, even as he cautions the political alliance that helped him defeat it against repeating the mistakes of its past.