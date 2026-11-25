MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel on Wednesday defended party's decision to offer 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that giving more seats to its alliance partner could demoralise SP workers who have worked hard in their respective constituencies. He also stated that offering 26 seats to Congress was appropriate, as the party secured only 2 per cent votes in the last elections.

Reacting to SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav's statement on the seat-sharing arrangement, Patel said the decision had been taken under the leadership of Ram Gopal Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He maintained that the number of seats offered to the Congress was appropriate, considering the parties' respective vote shares in the previous election.

"The decision was taken under the leadership of Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. I had already said that offering 26 seats to Congress was appropriate, given its vote share of around 2 per cent in the last election, while the Samajwadi Party secured around 32.5 per cent. Offering more seats could demoralise SP workers who have worked hard in their constituencies, and they deserve the opportunity to contest elections, they did hard work and people's mandate is in Akhilesh Yadav's favour," he told IANS.

Patel also responded to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks amid the growing differences between the two INDIA bloc allies over seat-sharing.

Defending the SP leadership, he said that neither Akhilesh Yadav nor Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be considered above the other and stressed that political leaders should focus on their work rather than praising themselves.

"No one is above Akhilesh Yadav ji or Rahul Gandhi. Praising oneself is not appropriate. Work is being done in the interest of the state. Akhilesh Yadav ji is a very composed and knowledgeable person, and he is giving good candidates," Patel said.

The remarks come amid a fresh disagreement between the SP and Congress over the allocation of seats ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The SP has announced its first list of five candidates, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The announcement has triggered discontent within the Congress, particularly after the SP declared candidates for Behat and Saharanpur Rural constituencies in Saharanpur district, both of which the Congress had reportedly been seeking as part of its share in the alliance.

Congress MP Imran Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, had strongly objected to the SP's move.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said, "We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Ji's handouts. I don't understand how anyone can consider the Congress to be a party of beggars. We did not ask you for seats, yet you went ahead and declared them. So, why should we even discuss this?"