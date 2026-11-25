MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Service-sector activity remained resilient across several key industries during the second quarter of FY27 as the banking and insurance sectors showed positive trends, according to the latest Service Producer Price Indices (SPPI) released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The Banking Service Contribution Index -- which measures the contribution of banking services -- increased to 134.7 in Q2 from 129.4 in the preceding quarter, indicating improved activity in the financial sector.

However, the Banking Service Price Index remained broadly stable at 99.5, while the Insurance Service Price Index edged up to 103.2 from 102.9.

Telecom services also maintained stability as the Telecom Service Price Index remained unchanged at 112.2 for the fourth consecutive quarter that sowed steady pricing conditions in the sector.

In the transportation segment, the Railway Passenger Service Price Index remained firm at 103.5, while the overall railway service index stayed above the 100-mark at 102.7.

Additionally, the data for the period showed that the Air Passenger Service Price Index rose to 127.8 from 126.4 in the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, air passenger service inflation stood at 35.52 per cent, making it the strongest-performing segment among the services covered under the index.

“Air (Passenger) Service Price Index is compiled with FY 2022-23 as weight reference period and FY 2025-26 as price reference period,” according to the government.

Moreover, the government released final Service Producer Price Indices for the first quarter of FY27 and said the next set of quarterly data for the third quarter will be published on February 24, 2027.

The SPPI framework currently covers seven key service segments, including securities transactions, banking, pension fund management, insurance, telecommunications, railways and air passenger transport, providing a gauge of pricing trends across India's expanding services economy.