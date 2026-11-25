Discover 5 underrated Kannada thriller movies that deserve more attention. From gripping mysteries and crime stories to unexpected twists, these hidden gems promise suspense and an engaging watch for movie lovers.

If you think only Malayalam cinema has solid thriller movies and Kannada cinema has none, you are completely mistaken. Kannada cinema has brilliant thriller and mystery stories. You just haven't seen them yet. Here are some fantastic Kannada thriller movies you simply must watch.

Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, or simply Birbal, is a 2019 crime thriller movie. MG Srinivas wrote, directed, and acted in this film. This movie also marks Rukmini Vasanth's debut. One rainy midnight, someone murders a cab driver on the street. A bartender going home after work informs the police. However, the police frame an innocent guy named Vishnu and ensure he gets a life sentence. Seven years later, a young lawyer named Mahesh Das reopens the case and hunts for the real culprit.

Samyuktha is a 1988 thriller movie. KN Chandrashekar Sharma directed it. Shivarajkumar, Balaraj, Chi Gurudutt, and Veena play the lead roles. Shivu, Guru, and Balu are three youngsters who arrive in Saligrama to work at a factory. They face paranormal activities in the Samyuktha bungalow. The story revolves around the problems these three face while trying to solve the mystery.

'Tarka' is a 1989 mystery-thriller movie. Praveen produced the film, while Sunil Kumar Desai wrote the story and directed it. Shankar Nag, Vanitha Vasu, and Devaraj play the main roles. An escaped convict finds a dead body in his childhood friend's house. The story revolves around this suspenseful plot. What happens next forms a thrilling twist.

'Marma' is a psychological thriller movie released in 2002. Sunil Kumar Desai directed this film. Prema and Anand play the lead roles. The film tells the story of a woman suffering from split personality and post-traumatic stress disorder. The movie creates fear initially but leaves a haunting impact on our minds.

'Accident' is a suspense thriller movie released in 2008. Ramesh Aravind directed the film. He acts alongside Rekha Vedavyas and Pooja Gandhi in lead roles. Tilak Shekar and Mohan appear in supporting roles. The story follows a husband who sets out to prove that his wife's accident was actually a murder.