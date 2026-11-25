Oil Tankers Hit Mines in Hormuz Amid Ongoing Disruptions, Iran Says
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Wednesday that two oil tankers hit naval mines, setting off explosions and fires, while trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz by what it called an “unauthorized route.”
In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB News, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said, “the tankers caught fire in their engine rooms in the early hours of the day off the southern and eastern shores of the strait.”
The force said the vessels tried to slip through the waterway undetected along a “false route,” and that the mines stopped them in their tracks.
The IRGC Navy also cautioned crews on ships operating with their navigation and positioning systems switched off not to heed “misleading statements by US officials.”
The incident follows continued disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries. Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation has stalled over disagreements about freedom of navigation through the strait.
In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB News, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said, “the tankers caught fire in their engine rooms in the early hours of the day off the southern and eastern shores of the strait.”
The force said the vessels tried to slip through the waterway undetected along a “false route,” and that the mines stopped them in their tracks.
The IRGC Navy also cautioned crews on ships operating with their navigation and positioning systems switched off not to heed “misleading statements by US officials.”
The incident follows continued disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries. Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation has stalled over disagreements about freedom of navigation through the strait.
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