Saudi Air Defenses Destroy 4 Drones Over Ras Tanura
(MENAFN) Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura in the kingdom's Eastern Province, the Saudi-led coalition said Wednesday.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki disclosed the interceptions in a statement on the US social media platform X. He said debris fell in several places during the operation, and that an initial assessment found no injuries.
The interceptions came one day after a drone attack on a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District left 11 people injured, according to Saudi Civil Defense. Maliki blamed Yemen's Houthi group for that attack and vowed a firm response.
The coalition also said it targeted “operational capabilities” at Yemen's Al Hudaydah port and destroyed several targets in Saada and Amran provinces.
The latest incidents follow a surge in hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, marked by repeated drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki disclosed the interceptions in a statement on the US social media platform X. He said debris fell in several places during the operation, and that an initial assessment found no injuries.
The interceptions came one day after a drone attack on a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District left 11 people injured, according to Saudi Civil Defense. Maliki blamed Yemen's Houthi group for that attack and vowed a firm response.
The coalition also said it targeted “operational capabilities” at Yemen's Al Hudaydah port and destroyed several targets in Saada and Amran provinces.
The latest incidents follow a surge in hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, marked by repeated drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015. The group seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
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