MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Just months after making her first appearance on a beauty pageant runway, Jennifer Barreto has gone on to make Miss Universe history.

The 27-year-old from Puerto Rico became the first married woman and mother to win the international competition, taking home the crown at its 75th edition in San Juan on November 24.

Recommended For You

She is also the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to claim the title, ending a 20-year wait for the island.

But before stepping into the spotlight, Barreto had a very different career.

Born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, she worked as a social worker and prevention specialist with the US Army at Fort Cavazos in Texas, supporting military families and people affected by domestic violence and child abuse.

According to her official Miss Universe Puerto Rico biography, she holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and two master's degrees in psychology and social work.

Outside her professional life, Barreto is married to Jean Carlos Barreto, and the couple have a seven-year-old daughter named Penélope. Her husband and daughter were also present to celebrate her Miss Universe Puerto Rico victory in June, according to El Nuevo Día.

Her journey into pageantry began in 2025, when she started preparing for Miss Universe Puerto Rico despite having no previous competition experience.

She made her runway debut in February 2026 and, just four months later, won the national title representing San Sebastián.

Her international victory is particularly significant because Miss Universe only began allowing married women and mothers to compete in 2023.

Reflecting on her journey in an Instagram post, Barreto recalled arriving at her first casting with a clear purpose but plenty to learn.

"I never imagined that that first step would mark the beginning of one of the most transformative experiences of my life," she wrote.

Thanking her family and team for supporting her throughout the experience, she added: "Today I wear a crown, but what I truly represent is purpose."

During the competition, Barreto was also questioned about the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the importance of using technology responsibly while maintaining human values.

In the final question-and-answer round, she addressed what the world needs most from its leaders, emphasising the importance of listening to communities and understanding their needs.

Her victory follows Puerto Rico's last Miss Universe win in 2006, when Zuleyka Rivera was crowned.

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026 Miss Universe 2026: What does pageant winner Jennifer Barreto get? Miss USA Justus Kelley pays tribute to former winner stripped of crown in 1957

ALSO READ