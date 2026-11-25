UAE's Road, Energy, Logistics Infrastructure To More Than Double In Next 5 Years: Minister
“The infrastructure in the UAE is going to more than double the next five years, from the roads, logistics, energy as well,” the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazroui, said.“And it will be an exciting time.”Recommended For You
Speaking at the RAK Energy Summit on Wednesday, Al Mazroui told the summit's audiences, consisting of international thought leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, and innovators from the public and private sectors, that the UAE will welcome investments and will“depend” on those in the room to bring the latest technologies to the country.
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The summit's programme addressed critical priorities shaping national and regional decarbonisation pathways, including energy efficiency, renewables, future grids, Al and digitalisation, carbon markets, sustainable mobility, and the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries.
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