

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved a 38-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangements for Guinea totaling SDR 310.59 million (about US$417 million), enabling an immediate disbursement of about US$63.4 million for budget support.

The program is anchored by revenue-based fiscal consolidation—supported by stronger mining revenue mobilization as Simandou iron ore production ramps up—together with improved liquidity management and reforms to rebuild external buffers. Greater exchange rate flexibility, continued efforts to strengthen governance and transparency, and reforms to channel mining wealth through the budget will help safeguard macroeconomic stability. Protecting social spending and investing in human capital will support more inclusive and durable growth.

On November 23, 2026, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved 38-month arrangements under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Guinea in an amount equivalent to SDR 310.59 million (145 percent of quota, or about US$417 million), blending concessional Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust resources under the ECF (SDR 103.53 million, about US$139.1 million) with the IMF's general resources under the EFF (SDR 207.06 million, about US$278.1 million). The Executive Board also concluded the 2026 Article IV consultation with Guinea.

The decision enables an immediate disbursement of SDR 47.19 million (about US$63.4 million), which the authorities intend to use for budget support, with the remaining resources to be made available in six equal installments subject to semiannual reviews. This support follows emergency financing under the Rapid Credit Facility in May 2024 (see Press Release No. 24/140 ).

Guinea's economy has withstood repeated shocks, with growth estimated at 6.9 percent in 2025 and projected to accelerate as Simandou iron ore production ramps up. At the same time, emerging inflationary, fiscal and liquidity pressures, and low external buffers underscore the importance of steadfast implementation of the authorities' reform program. The outlook remains subject to downside risks, including shocks to commodity prices and financing conditions. The authorities' program aims to transform mining-led growth into broad-based and durable development gains by mobilizing domestic revenue—especially from the mining sector—strengthening fiscal and liquidity management and preserving debt sustainability. Greater exchange rate flexibility and rules-based foreign exchange intervention will support reserve accumulation to above 4 ½ months of imports by 2029, while stronger governance, central bank safeguards, and extractive-sector transparency will help ensure that mining revenues and related obligations are transparently captured in the budget and fiscal framework.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

“Strong mining expansion and investment related to the Simandou project have helped Guinea's economy remain resilient despite repeated shocks. While the medium-term outlook is favorable, downside risks are significant and development needs considerable. The authorities' program, supported by the 38-month ECF and EFF arrangements, provides an important anchor to safeguard macroeconomic stability, rebuild buffers, and ensure that mining-led growth translates into broad-based improvements in living standards.

Creating additional fiscal space, while preserving debt sustainability, will require sustained efforts to mobilize domestic revenue and improve the efficiency of public spending. On the revenue side, stronger mining revenue, alongside continued modernization of tax and customs administrations, will be key to broadening the revenue base and supporting fiscal consolidation. Gradually phasing out fuel and electricity subsidies, while strengthening well-targeted measures to protect vulnerable households, would further improve spending efficiency and create space for priority spending.

Steadfast implementation of public financial management and debt management reforms will be needed to safeguard fiscal sustainability and credibility. The authorities should pursue prudent borrowing strategies and strengthen fiscal institutions to curb the rapid buildup of domestic debt and arrears. Over the medium term, adopting a fiscal framework suited to a resource-rich economy would help manage volatile mining revenues and support sustained development gains.

A prudent monetary policy stance should be maintained, with further tightening as warranted. More effective liquidity management, including sterilization of gold operations, alongside greater exchange rate flexibility and rules-based foreign exchange intervention, would support macroeconomic stability and reserve accumulation. Enhanced central bank autonomy and financial transparency would further strengthen credibility and safeguards.

Addressing persistent cash shortages and preserving financial stability are immediate priorities. Improving cash availability and distribution, strengthening communication, and expanding digital payments will help restore confidence and support economic activity. Enhanced risk-based supervision, emergency-liquidity frameworks, and timely action on undercapitalized banks are also critical, particularly given banks' rising sovereign exposures.

Advancing governance and structural reforms will be essential to translate Guinea's natural resource wealth into inclusive growth. Priorities include strengthening anti-corruption and AML/CFT frameworks and transparency in procurement and resource revenue management, as well as strengthening human capital, the business environment, and statistical capacity, to support diversification, private-sector-led growth, and sound policymaking.”

Executive Board Assessment[1]

Executive Directors agreed with the thrust of the staff appraisal. They welcomed Guinea's resilience despite repeated shocks and its favorable medium‐term outlook, supported by mining expansion and the Simandou project. Directors cautioned, however, that significant external and institutional vulnerabilities, weak policy buffers, capacity constraints, and large development needs underscore the need for sustained reforms. They supported the authorities' program as an important anchor to preserve macroeconomic stability, address balance‐of‐payments needs, rebuild buffers, and turn Guinea's resource potential into durable, diversified and inclusive growth. Directors stressed that strong ownership and realistic sequencing of reforms, supported by well‐targeted capacity development, coordination with development partners, and close monitoring, will be essential for successful program implementation.

Directors underscored revenue‐based fiscal consolidation to safeguard debt sustainability while protecting priority social and investment spending. They encouraged stronger mining revenue collection, improved efficiency of expenditure, including public investment management and gradual energy subsidy reform, as well as decisive action to restrict extrabudgetary spending and prevent domestic arrears. Directors also called for strengthening debt management, including improved recording and monitoring, and encouraged prudent domestic financing given rapid domestic debt growth and sovereign‐bank exposures. Over the medium‐term, a rules‐based fiscal framework would help manage volatile mining revenues.

Directors agreed that monetary policy should remain data‐driven and be tightened if inflation pressures persist. They called for better liquidity forecasting, sterilization of gold‐purchase liquidity, and stronger central bank autonomy and safeguards. Greater exchange rate flexibility and rules‐based intervention would support external adjustment and help rebuild reserves. Directors highlighted the urgency of resolving persistent cash shortages and safeguarding financial stability. They encouraged better banknote management and communication, expanded digital payments, stronger risk‐based supervision, early action on undercapitalized financial institutions, and stronger crisis‐management and emergency‐liquidity frameworks.

Directors emphasized that sustained governance and structural reforms are critical to translate Guinea's resource potential into broad‐based improvements in living standards. They called for stronger public procurement, extractive‐sector transparency, AML/CFT effectiveness, and anti‐corruption institutions, while also emphasizing the need for improved human capital, social protection, financial inclusion, business environment, and economic statistics to advance Guinea's development objectives.

It is expected that the next Article IV consultation with Guinea will be held in accordance with the Executive Board decision on consultation cycles for members with Fund arrangements.