Rohit Choudhary Shares Acting And Film Production Experiences With Young Filmmakers At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida Film City: Entrepreneur, actor, film producer, and fitness enthusiast Rohit Choudhary interacted with aspiring filmmakers and students at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026, held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, sharing valuable insights from his journey in the entertainment industry.
During the interaction, Rohit Choudhary spoke about his experiences in acting and film production, highlighting the importance of discipline, dedication, teamwork, and understanding the creative as well as business aspects of filmmaking. He encouraged young filmmakers to remain passionate, continuously upgrade their skills, and approach every project with commitment and professionalism.
He emphasised that the film industry offers opportunities for those who are willing to learn, experiment, and work consistently towards their goals. He also highlighted the importance of fitness, confidence, and perseverance in building a sustainable career in the entertainment world.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, appreciated Rohit Choudhary for sharing his professional experiences with the students. He said that direct interaction with industry professionals provides young talent with practical knowledge, inspiration, and a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities within cinema.
Recognising his participation and contribution to the festival, Rohit Choudhary was presented with a Festival Memento and Certificate of Participation by H.E. Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of Mozambique, in the presence of distinguished guests and festival participants.
The interaction reinforced the Global Film Festival Noida's commitment to connecting emerging filmmakers with industry professionals and promoting practical, experience-based learning.
During the interaction, Rohit Choudhary spoke about his experiences in acting and film production, highlighting the importance of discipline, dedication, teamwork, and understanding the creative as well as business aspects of filmmaking. He encouraged young filmmakers to remain passionate, continuously upgrade their skills, and approach every project with commitment and professionalism.
He emphasised that the film industry offers opportunities for those who are willing to learn, experiment, and work consistently towards their goals. He also highlighted the importance of fitness, confidence, and perseverance in building a sustainable career in the entertainment world.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, appreciated Rohit Choudhary for sharing his professional experiences with the students. He said that direct interaction with industry professionals provides young talent with practical knowledge, inspiration, and a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities within cinema.
Recognising his participation and contribution to the festival, Rohit Choudhary was presented with a Festival Memento and Certificate of Participation by H.E. Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of Mozambique, in the presence of distinguished guests and festival participants.
The interaction reinforced the Global Film Festival Noida's commitment to connecting emerging filmmakers with industry professionals and promoting practical, experience-based learning.
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