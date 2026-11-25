Kiara Soul Kitchen Expands Across Delhi-NCR With New Outlets In Noida And Dwarka
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2026: Kiara Soul Kitchen, the contemporary vegetarian dining destination founded by brothers Manav and Madhav Windlass in 2018, has expanded its presence across Delhi-NCR with the opening of its new outlets at SkymarkOne, Sector 98, Noida, and City Center 2, Sector 12, Dwarka. The expansion marks another step in Kiara Soul Kitchen's journey to create a more considered approach to vegetarian dining, bringing together whole-food thinking, conscious sourcing, global culinary influences and refined hospitality. The brand is aiming to grow to nearly ten outlets by the end of 2027.
Founded with the belief that food should nourish as much as it delights, Kiara Soul Kitchen creates dining experiences where wholesome food, emotional comfort and elevated dining coexist. Its ingredient-first philosophy draws from traditional wisdom and food science, with whole grains such as Himalayan black rice, barley, millets, quinoa and buckwheat forming an important part of its offerings.
The menu brings together Indian sensibilities, global influences and contemporary culinary techniques, reinterpreting familiar ingredients in unexpected ways. Signature dishes include Pineapple Rasam, Forest Mushroom Velouté, Golden Shakarkandi, Sprouted Galouti, Green Curry & Forbidden Rice, Paneer & Green Peas Roulade and Rose & Milk, Kiara's interpretation of baked gulab jamun. The menu spans broths and soups, fresh salads, small plates, tandoor preparations, whole-wheat sourdough flatbreads, grain-led bowls, substantial vegetable mains and desserts. The philosophy extends to the beverage programme as well, with fresh juices, house kombuchas, botanical coolers and a functional mixology selection built around fresh botanicals, fruits and herbs.
Complementing the contemporary vegetarian dining experience at Kiara Soul Kitchen, Soul Cafe brings a more relaxed, all-day café format to the brand's growing portfolio. With an emphasis on wholesome ingredients and thoughtfully curated café offerings, Soul Cafe provides a more casual dining format that complements Kiara Soul Kitchen's holistic vegetarian dining philosophy. The menu features a range of wholesome cafe offerings like Green Glow Toast, Garden Panini, Char-Grilled Paneer Wrap and Mediterranean Power Wrap, alongside nourishing bowls such as the Aztec Bowl and Hummus Garden Salad Bowl. Its beverage programme brings together single-origin Chikmagalur coffee, classic espresso-based preparations and functional coffee elixirs, with signature offerings such as Calm Mocha and Golden Vitality Latte. The menu is further complemented by mindful desserts, including Millet Brownie with Chocolate Sauce and Vegan Sugar-Free Affogato. Rooted in the philosophy of Coffee with Purpose. Food with a Pulse, Soul Cafe combines specialty coffee, wholesome ingredients and thoughtfully crafted preparations to offer a distinctive café experience.
Already operational at the Ashok Vihar and GK-2 outlets, Soul Cafe has now expanded to Noida and Dwarka, introducing its distinctive selection of café-style food and beverages to a new audience
Commenting on the launch, Manav Windlass, Co-Founder, Kiara Soul Kitchen, said,“From the beginning, our vision for Kiara Soul Kitchen has been to create a different conversation around vegetarian food. When we started in 2018, we wanted to demonstrate that vegetarian dining could be contemporary, globally inspired, and deeply satisfying without losing its connection to wholesome ingredients and mindful eating. Expanding into Noida and Dwarka is an exciting step for us because it allows us to take this philosophy to new communities across Delhi-NCR. As we grow, our focus remains on staying true to the principles that shaped Kiara, while continuing to evolve the way people experience vegetarian food.”
Adding to it, Madhav Windlass, Co-Founder, Kiara Soul Kitchen, said,“With every new Kiara Soul Kitchen, we look at how we can create an experience that feels both familiar and new. The food is central to that, but so are the space, hospitality, and the way people come together around the table. Noida and Dwarka are natural extensions of our journey, allowing us to bring our approach to holistic vegetarian dining into two very different and dynamic parts of Delhi-NCR. The new menus also reflect how far the concept has evolved, with greater emphasis on seasonal produce, whole grains, distinctive ingredient combinations and contemporary techniques, while keeping the experience joyful and indulgent.”
At the heart of Kiara Soul Kitchen is the belief that mindful eating should not feel restrictive. The brand describes its approach as“Pure. Mindful. Innovative.”, with a focus on allowing the natural character, colour, texture and flavour of ingredients to shine. The new Noida and Dwarka locations extend this philosophy into two of Delhi-NCR's evolving dining neighbourhoods, bringing its distinctive take on holistic vegetarian dining closer to a wider community of diners across the region. The new outlets join Kiara Soul Kitchen's existing locations in Greater Kailash 2 and Ashok Vihar, further strengthening the brand's growing Delhi-NCR footprint.
With its expansion, Kiara Soul Kitchen continues to champion a more considered relationship with food, bringing together wholesome ingredients, cultural connection, warm hospitality and understated luxury to create vegetarian dining experiences designed to nourish both body and spirit.
Founded with the belief that food should nourish as much as it delights, Kiara Soul Kitchen creates dining experiences where wholesome food, emotional comfort and elevated dining coexist. Its ingredient-first philosophy draws from traditional wisdom and food science, with whole grains such as Himalayan black rice, barley, millets, quinoa and buckwheat forming an important part of its offerings.
The menu brings together Indian sensibilities, global influences and contemporary culinary techniques, reinterpreting familiar ingredients in unexpected ways. Signature dishes include Pineapple Rasam, Forest Mushroom Velouté, Golden Shakarkandi, Sprouted Galouti, Green Curry & Forbidden Rice, Paneer & Green Peas Roulade and Rose & Milk, Kiara's interpretation of baked gulab jamun. The menu spans broths and soups, fresh salads, small plates, tandoor preparations, whole-wheat sourdough flatbreads, grain-led bowls, substantial vegetable mains and desserts. The philosophy extends to the beverage programme as well, with fresh juices, house kombuchas, botanical coolers and a functional mixology selection built around fresh botanicals, fruits and herbs.
Complementing the contemporary vegetarian dining experience at Kiara Soul Kitchen, Soul Cafe brings a more relaxed, all-day café format to the brand's growing portfolio. With an emphasis on wholesome ingredients and thoughtfully curated café offerings, Soul Cafe provides a more casual dining format that complements Kiara Soul Kitchen's holistic vegetarian dining philosophy. The menu features a range of wholesome cafe offerings like Green Glow Toast, Garden Panini, Char-Grilled Paneer Wrap and Mediterranean Power Wrap, alongside nourishing bowls such as the Aztec Bowl and Hummus Garden Salad Bowl. Its beverage programme brings together single-origin Chikmagalur coffee, classic espresso-based preparations and functional coffee elixirs, with signature offerings such as Calm Mocha and Golden Vitality Latte. The menu is further complemented by mindful desserts, including Millet Brownie with Chocolate Sauce and Vegan Sugar-Free Affogato. Rooted in the philosophy of Coffee with Purpose. Food with a Pulse, Soul Cafe combines specialty coffee, wholesome ingredients and thoughtfully crafted preparations to offer a distinctive café experience.
Already operational at the Ashok Vihar and GK-2 outlets, Soul Cafe has now expanded to Noida and Dwarka, introducing its distinctive selection of café-style food and beverages to a new audience
Commenting on the launch, Manav Windlass, Co-Founder, Kiara Soul Kitchen, said,“From the beginning, our vision for Kiara Soul Kitchen has been to create a different conversation around vegetarian food. When we started in 2018, we wanted to demonstrate that vegetarian dining could be contemporary, globally inspired, and deeply satisfying without losing its connection to wholesome ingredients and mindful eating. Expanding into Noida and Dwarka is an exciting step for us because it allows us to take this philosophy to new communities across Delhi-NCR. As we grow, our focus remains on staying true to the principles that shaped Kiara, while continuing to evolve the way people experience vegetarian food.”
Adding to it, Madhav Windlass, Co-Founder, Kiara Soul Kitchen, said,“With every new Kiara Soul Kitchen, we look at how we can create an experience that feels both familiar and new. The food is central to that, but so are the space, hospitality, and the way people come together around the table. Noida and Dwarka are natural extensions of our journey, allowing us to bring our approach to holistic vegetarian dining into two very different and dynamic parts of Delhi-NCR. The new menus also reflect how far the concept has evolved, with greater emphasis on seasonal produce, whole grains, distinctive ingredient combinations and contemporary techniques, while keeping the experience joyful and indulgent.”
At the heart of Kiara Soul Kitchen is the belief that mindful eating should not feel restrictive. The brand describes its approach as“Pure. Mindful. Innovative.”, with a focus on allowing the natural character, colour, texture and flavour of ingredients to shine. The new Noida and Dwarka locations extend this philosophy into two of Delhi-NCR's evolving dining neighbourhoods, bringing its distinctive take on holistic vegetarian dining closer to a wider community of diners across the region. The new outlets join Kiara Soul Kitchen's existing locations in Greater Kailash 2 and Ashok Vihar, further strengthening the brand's growing Delhi-NCR footprint.
With its expansion, Kiara Soul Kitchen continues to champion a more considered relationship with food, bringing together wholesome ingredients, cultural connection, warm hospitality and understated luxury to create vegetarian dining experiences designed to nourish both body and spirit.
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