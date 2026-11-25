Japan Eyes Third Place in Global AI Race, Kyodo Reports
(MENAFN) Japan wants to establish itself as an artificial intelligence power “ranked behind only the US and China,” according to a draft outline of its economic security policies cited by Kyodo News on Wednesday.
The outline, slated for inclusion in three key security policy documents, would have Japan take a leading role across the Indo-Pacific as competition in AI development intensifies, the Tokyo-based agency reported, citing a source.
Central to the plan is a push to achieve “AI autonomy” without depending on other countries. The outline also proposes a framework to safeguard sensitive personal data, following a string of breaches tied to unauthorized access.
With strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing deepening, the outline urges Tokyo to bolster domestic AI development and production capabilities and broaden cooperation with “like-minded countries” to lessen dependence on “specific countries or companies.”
Under the plan, the government will “pursue targeted investment in areas where Japan can develop a competitive edge,” among them foundation models for “physical AI,” a technology that lets machines operate in the real world.
Taking cues from Russia's war in Ukraine, Tokyo also intends to deepen public-private cooperation through joint tabletop exercises assessing risks to critical sectors such as food and energy, with electricity among the areas covered.
The outline, slated for inclusion in three key security policy documents, would have Japan take a leading role across the Indo-Pacific as competition in AI development intensifies, the Tokyo-based agency reported, citing a source.
Central to the plan is a push to achieve “AI autonomy” without depending on other countries. The outline also proposes a framework to safeguard sensitive personal data, following a string of breaches tied to unauthorized access.
With strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing deepening, the outline urges Tokyo to bolster domestic AI development and production capabilities and broaden cooperation with “like-minded countries” to lessen dependence on “specific countries or companies.”
Under the plan, the government will “pursue targeted investment in areas where Japan can develop a competitive edge,” among them foundation models for “physical AI,” a technology that lets machines operate in the real world.
Taking cues from Russia's war in Ukraine, Tokyo also intends to deepen public-private cooperation through joint tabletop exercises assessing risks to critical sectors such as food and energy, with electricity among the areas covered.
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