MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 11:52 am - U.S.-made anode additive attracts evaluation interest with deep-discharge protection and minimal swelling at just 10% loading

Following the ObsidiaTM debut at The Battery Show in Detroit, C-BATTTM secured formal sampling requests and initiated deep technical discussions with major cell manufacturers, defense battery developers, and next-gen cathode suppliers.

The response went well beyond booth traffic: dozens of companies discussed evaluating Obsidia, and several submitted sample requests. C-BATT is also contributing technical recommendations to the ongoing review of military 6T battery performance specifications, drawing on Obsidia's potential advantages in next-generation battery systems.



Obsidia is a U.S.-made, SiOC-coal composite active anode material designed for conventional lithium-ion battery manufacturing. When incorporated at just 10% loading into an anode, Obsidia can help enable safe deep cycling and extended shelf life, addressing two important performance considerations for demanding battery applications.



“We expected interest, but the number of serious evaluation discussions exceeded our expectations,” said Josh McConkey, Director of Commercialization for C-BATT.“Engineers kept asking how a 10% addition could protect cells through deep discharge, and how a silicon-containing material could swell less than graphite. Detroit changed the conversation from 'what is Obsidia?' to 'how can we test it?'”



Following a strong debut at The Battery Show, C-BATT is fulfilling a surge of sample requests and preparing for broader evaluations as qualification material comes online. These emerging partnerships span cell manufacturers, cathode developers, defense battery integrators, and other advanced-materials leaders.



This strong response underscores growing demand for advanced, U.S.-made battery materials that deliver performance, reliability, and supply-chain resilience. Built on a 100% domestic supply chain - from feedstocks to manufacturing - Obsidia marks a major step forward in strengthening American battery production.



For more information about C-BATT and Obsidia, visit

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT® and CNR InnovationsTM. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM, a domestically sourced anode material designed to provide a higher-capacity, low-voltage-protective alternative to graphite while working with conventional lithium-ion electrode processing. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, Florida and scale-up of the manufacturing process is proceeding in Triadelphia, West Virginia. For more information and updates, visit