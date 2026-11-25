MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2026 12:20 pm - Corbett Destination Safaris and Tours, a Ramnagar based safari booking agency, has launched online booking for Jim Corbett National Park safaris at

Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, November 24, 2026: Corbett Destination Safaris and Tours has launched online safari booking for Jim Corbett National Park at The Ramnagar based agency arranges jeep safaris, canter safaris, Dhikala night stays, resorts and tour packages for visitors planning a trip to India's first national park.

Jim Corbett National Park was established in 1936 and covers 520 square kilometres, within a tiger reserve of 1,288 square kilometres. It is home to tigers, elephants, leopards and 580 recorded bird species. Visitors can choose from safari zones including Bijrani, Dhikala, Jhirna, Dhela, Phato, Durgadevi, Garjia, Sitabani, Mohan and Pawalgarh, each with its own gate, season and landscape.

Jeep safaris run in two shifts, morning 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM and evening 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, and last about 3 hours. One permit covers a maximum of 6 people in one gypsy, including up to 2 children under 12 years. Children under 12 need no separate permit. Day visitors can reach Dhikala, the park's famous grassland zone, on the shared canter, while private jeeps in Dhikala are reserved for guests staying overnight at the forest rest houses.

The new website also covers the park's newest zone, Phato, which opened in January 2022. Phato offers jeep safaris from the Mohan Nagar gate in Maldhan, about 25 kilometres from Ramnagar, with 50 jeeps per shift, and a night stay in a tree house, eco huts and heritage buildings.

"Most visitors plan a Corbett trip only once, so they need clear answers before they book," said Altamash, Founder of Corbett Destination. "Which zone to choose, what the timings are, how permits work, and whether Dhikala needs a night stay. We built the website to answer those questions first, and then help with the booking."

The agency is based in Ramnagar, the gateway town to the park, and its team includes local naturalists and drivers. Visitors can check safari availability, compare zones, and plan resort stays and tour packages through the website, or contact the Ramnagar office directly.

For more information, visit