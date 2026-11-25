MENAFN - GetNews)"Jinhua Xingbu Technology Co., Ltd."XINGBU's three neck massager models each offer ten modes. Retail buyers can compare remote-controlled kneading on the XB-811A, detachable contact modules on the XB-811D and a curved pillow design on the XB-811B.

JINHUA, China - Nov. 25, 2026 - Jinhua Xingbu Technology Co., Ltd., a neck massager manufacturer based in Zhejiang, China, offers two wearable models and a massage pillow under its XINGBU brand for retailers, distributors and private-label buyers. The XB-811A lets shoppers adjust a kneading massage by remote control during a store demonstration. The XB-811D uses three detachable contact modules that users can remove for cleaning. The XB-811B combines motorized massage with a curved pillow for seated use at home.

All three models offer ten massage modes, yet each answers a different purchasing question. A retailer that already stocks a XINGBU massage gun, for example, may want to add a device that stays in position while the customer changes settings. A buyer planning a seated home-wellness display may care more about the shape of the support and whether customers can read the controls while using it. Those distinctions give sourcing teams a basis for selecting samples and specifying what the manufacturer should supply.

How the Two Wearable Neck Massagers Differ

The XINGBU XB-811A Cordless Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager uses four independently driven heads that rotate against the neck. Its flexible U-shaped frame also carries electrodes for electrical pulse stimulation. The device weighs 178 grams and offers nine intensity levels, heating and a 15-minute automatic shutoff. Controls on the main unit and the included wireless remote let the wearer adjust the settings while the massage heads remain in position.

For a store evaluating the XB-811A, a useful demonstration starts with the remote in the customer's hand. A member of staff can show how to select a program, then let the customer adjust the intensity. A merchandising team observing that interaction can see which button symbols a first-time user recognizes and which need an illustration on the retail box.

The XINGBU XB-811D is a rechargeable neck massager that delivers electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) through conductive contact points on three detachable modules. The collar weighs approximately 247 grams and offers 16 intensity levels and three heat settings. Removing the modules exposes the contact surfaces for cleaning according to the product instructions. For distributors planning after-sales support, a useful detail to confirm with XINGBU is which replacement module fits the retail version on order. That information gives customer service staff a precise reference for parts inquiries.

A Massage Pillow for Home-Wellness Retail

The XINGBU XB-811B EMS Massage Pillow for Neck and Shoulder uses six groups of motorized heads that lift, rotate and knead. Its curved support incorporates electrical stimulation, vibration and heat settings of 36°C, 38°C and 40°C. An LCD control handle lets the user see the selected settings while the pillow is in position. The product has two levels of mechanical massage intensity and nine levels of electrical stimulation intensity. Distinguishing the two adjustments in the manual helps customers identify which sensation each control changes.

At approximately 1.2 kilograms and 280 by 240 by 93 millimeters, the XB-811B requires more shelf space than either collar. A showroom that carries a XINGBU foot massager can use the same seated display area to demonstrate how the neck pillow fits and where its control handle rests. For an online retailer, a photograph of the pillow in use conveys its scale and position more clearly than a photograph of the boxed product.

What Buyers Can Verify on a Sample

Power specifications illustrate why procurement teams need model-specific information. XINGBU lists a 5 V DC, 1 A input and a 2,500 mAh rechargeable battery for the XB-811D. The XB-811B has a 4,800 mAh battery that also powers a larger mechanical assembly. If a private-label brand intends to print a runtime on its packaging, the sample test should record the active program, intensity and heat setting. An engineer can then repeat those conditions on a production unit and compare the result with the approved sample.

Instructions also warrant a review with the device in hand. A distributor sourcing from XINGBU's neck massager, hand massager and head massager lines may use a common packaging layout across the range. The illustrations and operating instructions still need to reflect each model. On the XB-811A, a reviewer can match the remote symbols to the functions described in the translated manual. On the XB-811B, selecting a heat setting and checking the handle display can reveal an ambiguous label before the artwork goes to print.

Manufacturing and Quality Checks in Jinhua

For the XB-811A, XINGBU molds the wearable frame, balances the kneading mechanism, connects the electrodes and programs the controls. The company specifies a 120-minute full-load test for this model. Its inspections also cover heating, massage head movement and remote operation. An importer reviewing the supplier can request the corresponding inspection record to see how the factory checks the functions demonstrated on the retail sample.

For the XB-811D, incoming inspections cover batteries, electronic components, heating elements and housing materials. XINGBU molds the housing, assembles the detachable modules and connects the heating element and EMS control board. Subsequent checks cover pulse output, intensity adjustment, temperature rise and battery charging and discharging. The company also tests how the wearable frame responds to repeated opening and closing. Buyers can use the model number and revision on their quotation to identify the test conditions and acceptance criteria relevant to their order.

Private-Label Configuration and Order Planning

XINGBU offers OEM and ODM services covering housing colors, logo placement and retail packaging. Options for the XB-811D include multilingual manuals and customized carton markings. Changes to pulse programs, operating duration or battery configuration require technical evaluation. Specifying those requests at quotation stage allows XINGBU and the brand to agree on sample costs, minimum order quantity and production lead time for the chosen configuration.

Packaging decisions also affect landed cost. XINGBU lists 40 units per standard outer carton for the XB-811D. A larger gift box or a different protective insert may change the packing quantity. Confirming the revised carton dimensions and unit count gives the importer a basis for calculating freight per unit and reserving warehouse space. Before shipment, the importer can also match the model identifier on the box and manual to the configuration covered by the applicable test documents.

The feature that earns a particular neck massager a place in a retail range gives the receiving team something concrete to check. For the XB-811A, it can compare the remote response with the approved sample. For the XB-811D, it can check the fit of the specified contact module. For the XB-811B, it can operate the pillow using the translated instructions. Retaining that sample alongside the agreed accessory list and packaging specification gives the buyer and XINGBU a common reference when the first shipment arrives.

About Jinhua Xingbu Technology Co., Ltd.

Jinhua Xingbu Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures massage devices, personal care products and fitness equipment in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China. Its manufacturing roots date to an assembly business started in 1999, and the company was established in 2016. The XINGBU range includes wearable neck massagers, hand and foot massagers, massage guns and vibration plates. The company provides product development, manufacturing and private-label customization for international brands, retailers and distributors.