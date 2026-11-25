MENAFN - GetNews) Rolondo Rich Releases New Videos/Visuals:“Its Nothin” (PlayaStyle and 24/7) and a lyric video for“Pledge and the Club Anthem“Ima Send Me Ahh' Together'".

Los Angeles, California, USA - Nov. 25, 2026 - South Central Los Angeles artist Rolondo Rich is rolling out a run of new music and visuals across Apple Music, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The campaign, which the artist calls a "full court press," leads with the street single "Frontline" and "Pop It." along with new videos and visuals for Its Nothin” (PlayaStyle and 24/7) and a lyric video for“Pledge and the Club Anthem“Ima Send Me Ahh' Together". Rich is releasing the work independently, without a major label behind it.

A Catalog Built Release by Release

The run goes beyond the two lead records. Recent releases include:



"Ima Send Me Ahh," a fan favorite available on Apple Music.

"Pledge," a record about loyalty, code and conviction, now available as a lyric video on Apple Music.

"Draped Up" and "Draped Up Pt. 2," which bring a luxury theme and the signature Player Style International look and sound.

"Break Bread," a record about real friends eating, building and winning together. "It's Nothin," a Player Style International music video on Apple Music.

Short Clips Between Releases

Rich also releases a steady flow of short-form content on his own. The clips include behind-the-scenes moments, performance cuts, trailers and street visuals.

The content keeps his name in front of listeners between song releases. It also gives fans on each platform a direct look at the people and places behind the music.

An Independent Approach

Rich describes the campaign as more than a release cycle. He presents it as a statement from a South Central native who bet on himself, stayed independent and now releases work across the major streaming and social platforms.

The approach relies on consistency rather than a label budget. New songs, videos and clips arrive on a regular schedule under the Player Style International name.

Where to Listen and Watch

@richdreamstar

Instagram: @rolondo_rich and @spoety_fontana

About Rolondo Rich

Rolondo Rich is an independent recording artist from South Central Los Angeles, California. He releases music and visuals under the Player Style International name. His catalog includes "Frontline," "Pop It," "Pledge," "Draped Up" and "Break Bread," available on Apple Music, YouTube and major social platforms. His work centers on street storytelling, loyalty and independent success.