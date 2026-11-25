Iran Says Oil Tankers Hit Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Wednesday that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz through what it described as an unauthorized passage.
In a statement broadcast by state television, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said “the tankers caught fire in their engine rooms in the early hours of the day off the southern and eastern shores of the strait.”
The force claimed the vessels attempted to cross the strategic waterway undetected using what it called a “false route,” adding that the naval mines prevented them from proceeding.
The IRGC Navy also cautioned crews operating vessels with their navigation and positioning systems disabled against relying on what it described as “misleading statements by US officials.”
The reported incident comes as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruptions, raising concerns over the movement of global oil and natural gas supplies through the strategically important passage.
Hostilities escalated after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations in several Arab countries.
Although Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, efforts to implement the agreement have remained stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement broadcast by state television, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said “the tankers caught fire in their engine rooms in the early hours of the day off the southern and eastern shores of the strait.”
The force claimed the vessels attempted to cross the strategic waterway undetected using what it called a “false route,” adding that the naval mines prevented them from proceeding.
The IRGC Navy also cautioned crews operating vessels with their navigation and positioning systems disabled against relying on what it described as “misleading statements by US officials.”
The reported incident comes as maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruptions, raising concerns over the movement of global oil and natural gas supplies through the strategically important passage.
Hostilities escalated after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations in several Arab countries.
Although Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, efforts to implement the agreement have remained stalled amid disagreements over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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