MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 25 (Petra) – Border guards intercepted and brought down guided balloons carrying large quantities of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts along the eastern frontier at dawn on Wednesday, the Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army announced.

According to a military statement, personnel in the Eastern Military Region detected the balloons as they attempted to breach Jordanian airspace and engaged them within their area of responsibility, bringing them down inside the Kingdom.

In coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, troops seized the illicit cargo and transferred the confiscated narcotics to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

The armed forces reiterated their commitment to countering all forms of infiltration and smuggling, noting that border units continue to upgrade surveillance and response capabilities to address evolving trafficking tactics and safeguard the Kingdom's security and sovereignty.

//Petra// AA