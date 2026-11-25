MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) is seeking to expand Petra's presence in the Chinese tourism market through closer partnerships with tour operators, targeted promotional campaigns and the development of new visitor experiences.

PDTRA Chief Commissioner Adnan Al-Sawaeer discussed these opportunities with a delegation from the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), comprising representatives of Chinese tourism companies and travel agencies, media professionals, content creators and social media influencers, according to an authority statement on Wednesday.

Al-Sawaeer said the visit provides an opportunity to strengthen tourism relations between Jordan and China and promote Petra as a destination offering diverse cultural, historical and natural attractions.

He outlined the authority's strategy to diversify tourism offerings, enhance the visitor experience, preserve natural and cultural heritage, promote sustainable tourism and strengthen local community participation in tourism development.

Highlighting the potential of the Chinese market, Al-Sawaeer said the authority aims to secure greater representation for Petra in Chinese tour packages and establish direct partnerships with travel companies to increase visitor arrivals.

He also underscored the role of media professionals and digital content creators in introducing Chinese audiences to Petra's archaeological landmarks, natural landscapes, cultural heritage and authentic local experiences.

As part of efforts to diversify the city's tourism offerings, Al-Sawaeer invited Chinese companies specializing in modern and smart architectural lighting technologies to explore cooperation on a proposed illumination project in Petra.

The project aims to showcase the ancient city's archaeological landmarks and rock-carved facades while creating a distinctive nighttime tourism experience that enhances its international appeal and competitiveness.

During the visit, the delegation toured Petra's archaeological site, including the Siq and the Treasury, gaining insight into the architectural and engineering achievements of the Nabataean civilization. Delegates also attended "Petra by Night," one of the city's signature tourism experiences.

The visit forms part of the authority's broader efforts to expand international partnerships, diversify source markets and develop tourism marketing strategies.

The PDTRA reaffirmed its commitment to translating the discussions into concrete partnerships and initiatives in tourism promotion, investment and product development, with the aim of strengthening Petra's position in the Chinese tourism market.

//Petra// RZ