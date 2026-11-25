Passengers must purchase tickets on November 27 or 28. Travel is valid from November 27 onward.

They can buy the discounted tickets through the airline's website and mobile app using the promo code VQWHITE26.

The offer is also available at Novoair's own sales counters and authorized travel agents.

Sohail Majid, Director (Marketing and Sales) of the airline, said Novoair has always sought to introduce innovative initiatives for its passengers.

He expressed hope that the exclusive offer would encourage more people to choose air travel.

Novoair said the initiative reflects the private carrier's continuous objective to make air travel more affordable and enjoyable in the country.

It previously introduced several firsts in Bangladesh's aviation industry, including the country's first frequent flyer program, SMILES.

The airline also launched the first mobile app, web check-in facility, and boarding pass privilege program in the country.