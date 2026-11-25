The airline said the fares are available for booking through the global distribution system (GDS) from November 23 to 29.

Passengers can travel under the offer from December 7 to June 15, 2027.

The promotional fares cover a wide range of destinations, including cosmopolitan cities, cultural landmarks, island retreats, and nature-focused getaways.

Eligible passengers can also use Etihad's complimentary Abu Dhabi Stopover program.

The initiative lets travelers break their journey in the UAE capital and discover its attractions before continuing to their final destination.