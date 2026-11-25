MENAFN - Tribal News Network) BAJAUR: Dreams of a better future and reaching Europe have once again left dozens of families in Bajaur mourning. According to local sources, 33 people from the district were among those killed in a boat accident in the Libyan sea.

Among the victims was 15-year-old Junaid from Ghakhai village in Mamund tehsil. Born after years of prayers and hopes by his parents, the teenager's family is now preparing to offer funeral prayers in absentia instead of receiving his body.

A Bajaur resident currently in Libya, who requested anonymity, said the accident occurred on the night between November 21 and 22. He alleged that human trafficking agents concealed the news for several days.

According to him, 120 Pakistanis were aboard the boat when it broke into two pieces in the middle of the sea just two hours after the journey began. He attributed the accident to overloading. The bodies have not yet been recovered, leaving grieving families in Mamund and Salarzai waiting to perform funeral prayers in absentia for their loved ones.

Funeral prayers in absentia for Junaid are scheduled to be held at 10am today in Ghakhai, Mamund.

Taj Muhammad Khan, a resident of Laghari in Loi Mamund, said three of his close relatives and 11 acquaintances were also among those killed in the incident.

He said Junaid belonged to an extremely poor family and was the eldest son of his father. After having no children from his first marriage, Junaid's father married a second time, and the teenager was born from that marriage.

The family reportedly sold its savings, land and even gold from their home to fulfil the dream of sending Junaid to Europe.

Taj Muhammad Khan said he had met Junaid shortly before his departure. The teenager was travelling with his grandfather to Saudi Arabia, where the latter planned to perform Umrah. Junaid intended to travel onwards to Libya.

He said Junaid was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the journey and was assured that arrangements would be made for him to travel abroad through legal channels. However, he remained determined to reach Europe and eventually travelled with six other young men from his area.

Local sources say human trafficking has developed into an organised network in Bajaur. Agents allegedly operate openly in Inayat Kallay, the district's main commercial centre, where they reportedly maintain offices and lure unemployed young people with promises of a better future.

The agents allegedly send them first to Peshawar and then through networks operating in other parts of the country before arranging their onward journeys to Europe through illegal routes. Several similar incidents have occurred in the past, but no effective action has yet been taken against those involved, according to local sources.

State Minister and Bajaur MNA Mubarak Zeb said efforts were under way to contact survivors from the district and assess their difficulties.

He said a search and rescue operation was continuing to locate missing people and recover bodies with the cooperation of the Pakistani embassy, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, international relief organisations, the Navy and NATO.

Meanwhile, Bajaur District Police Officer Khan Zeb Mohmand announced that police were collecting data on agents involved in human trafficking and would take strict legal action against them.

He urged parents to identify and report such agents immediately instead of allowing their children to undertake dangerous journeys.