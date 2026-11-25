Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Drones Over Eastern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi air defense systems intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura in the kingdom’s Eastern Province on Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Saudi-led coalition.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
He noted that debris fell during the operation but said preliminary assessments indicated that no one had been injured.
The latest interceptions occurred one day after a drone struck a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, leaving 11 people injured, according to Saudi Civil Defense.
Al-Maliki accused Yemen’s Houthi group of carrying out the attack and pledged a strong response.
The coalition also announced strikes against what it described as “operational capabilities” at Yemen’s Al Hudaydah port, alongside the destruction of several targets in the provinces of Saada and Amran.
These developments come amid growing tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, as drone and missile attacks have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015, following the Houthis’ takeover of the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a statement shared on the US social media platform X.
He noted that debris fell during the operation but said preliminary assessments indicated that no one had been injured.
The latest interceptions occurred one day after a drone struck a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, leaving 11 people injured, according to Saudi Civil Defense.
Al-Maliki accused Yemen’s Houthi group of carrying out the attack and pledged a strong response.
The coalition also announced strikes against what it described as “operational capabilities” at Yemen’s Al Hudaydah port, alongside the destruction of several targets in the provinces of Saada and Amran.
These developments come amid growing tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, as drone and missile attacks have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015, following the Houthis’ takeover of the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.
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