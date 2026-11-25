MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,507 (+14) Russian tanks, 25,974 (+22) armored combat vehicles, 52,801 (+15) artillery systems, 2,301 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,769 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,220 (+3) ground robotic systems, 620,013 (+597) operational-tactical drones, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 179,599 (+515) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,937 (+5) units of special equipment.

Ukrainian drone units hit over 4,000 Russian ground robotic systems this year

The figures are being updated.