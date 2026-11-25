MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of said this in a Facebook post on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 25.

Russian forces launched 72 airstrikes, dropping 211 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 1,863 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,520 shelling attacks.

Artillery strikes hit Luzhky, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Stara Huta and Studenok in the Sumy region. Areas around Radkivka, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Sloboda, Luzhky and Katerynivka came under airstrikes.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck one area where Russian troops were concentrated.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched three attacks near Bachivsk, Koreniok and Mala Korchakivka.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled three Russian attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Mala Vovcha and Okhrimivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attacks near Platonivka, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Lyman, Zarichne and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian invaders launched seven attacks near Yampil and Kryva Luka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian troops conducted no offensive operations.

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On the Kostiantynivka axis, 16 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian forces launched assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka and Dovha Balka, as well as toward Mykolaipillia.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian attacks. Russian troops attacked near Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka, and launched assaults toward Kucheriv Yar, Hruzke, Stepy, Chernihivka, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne and Kamianka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks near Voskresenka.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka and Huliaipilske.

On the Orikhiv axis, three Russian attacks were repelled near Yurkivka and Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Photo: 43rd Artillery Brigade