MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Organised by ADA University's Professional Development Programmes with the financial support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Caspian Basin Studies Programme was held from November 14 to 23 this year.

This year's programme brought together 16 mid-career diplomats from Albania, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Egypt, Montenegro, the Kingdom of Morocco, Oman, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Croatia.

The academic sessions covered a wide range of topics, including Azerbaijan's foreign policy, energy diplomacy, economic development, its role in global transport networks, regional security, the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the country's national and cultural heritage.

Speaking at the opening of the Graduation Day ceremony, ADA University Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Elkin Nurmammadov highlighted the programme's importance in deepening participants' knowledge of Azerbaijan and the Caspian region. He congratulated the graduates and wished them success.

Aygun Hajiyeva, Adviser to the Vice Rector of ADA University and Head of Professional Development Programmes, noted that the initiative, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, has organised 27 cohorts to date, with 401 diplomats from 109 countries having graduated from the programme.

Ambassadors of foreign countries who addressed the event emphasised the programme's contribution to international experience-sharing, the development of professional networks and the strengthening of diplomatic cooperation.

As part of the programme, the diplomats also held roundtable discussions with Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and members of the Milli Majlis. They additionally visited the Heydar Aliyev Centre and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Towards the conclusion of the programme, participants travelled to the liberated cities of Shusha and Khankendi, where they learned about the region's historical and cultural heritage, as well as large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts underway.

The Graduation Day ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates to the participants.