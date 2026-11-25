MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Public and private sector employees across Greece are staging a 24-hour nationwide general strike in protest against rising energy prices. Teachers, healthcare workers, public transport employees and seafarers have joined the industrial action.

According to local media outlets, trade unions are demanding higher wages, the reinstatement of 13th and 14th-month salary payments and pensions, as well as urgent government measures to protect workers' incomes.

The strike has disrupted public transportation in Athens, with restrictions imposed on metro and tram services. Most ferry and other maritime transport services are also expected to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, air travel is operating normally after a court ruled that the planned aviation strike was illegal.

According to the report, protest rallies and demonstrations are scheduled to take place in more than 60 cities across Greece.

Trade unions are also calling for increased public spending on education and healthcare, the creation of new jobs in the public sector and improvements in working conditions.

Demonstrations and rallies are expected to continue throughout the day as workers press the government to address their demands.