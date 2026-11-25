Bushfire Triggers Emergency Alert on Australian Island
(MENAFN) Authorities issued an emergency alert Wednesday as an uncontrolled bushfire spread across Flinders Island off southeastern Australia, prompting the evacuation of some residents while others were instructed to remain indoors for safety.
Tasmania’s fire service warned that the blaze was moving southwest, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties. Residents in Killiecrankie, Leeka and Mount Tanner were told they could no longer evacuate safely because the fire was approaching key escape routes.
“It is too late to leave. Fire is threatening evacuation routes and leaving now will put your life in danger. You must take shelter before the fire arrives, do not try to actively fight the fire at this point,” the emergency warning stated.
Fire officials advised people in the threatened communities to take shelter in rooms with accessible exits, shut all doors and windows, and switch off air conditioning systems. Those who had already evacuated were urged not to return to the affected areas.
Flinders Island is located in the Bass Strait, between Victoria on Australia's southeastern mainland and Tasmania's main island.
The bushfire started after lightning strikes ignited vegetation in a nature reserve. By Tuesday, the flames had consumed approximately 3,000 hectares, according to figures released by authorities.
Tasmania’s fire service warned that the blaze was moving southwest, posing an immediate threat to lives and properties. Residents in Killiecrankie, Leeka and Mount Tanner were told they could no longer evacuate safely because the fire was approaching key escape routes.
“It is too late to leave. Fire is threatening evacuation routes and leaving now will put your life in danger. You must take shelter before the fire arrives, do not try to actively fight the fire at this point,” the emergency warning stated.
Fire officials advised people in the threatened communities to take shelter in rooms with accessible exits, shut all doors and windows, and switch off air conditioning systems. Those who had already evacuated were urged not to return to the affected areas.
Flinders Island is located in the Bass Strait, between Victoria on Australia's southeastern mainland and Tasmania's main island.
The bushfire started after lightning strikes ignited vegetation in a nature reserve. By Tuesday, the flames had consumed approximately 3,000 hectares, according to figures released by authorities.
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